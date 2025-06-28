Liverpool are reportedly closing in on their sixth summer signing and will hold talks to strike a deal for a key Crystal Palace player in the next 24 hours.

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who is set to become the Reds' sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

The Premier League champions are currently set to be down a defender heading into next season, as Jarell Quansah is on the brink of completing a £34m switch to Bundesliga heavyweights Bayer Leverkusen.

In addition, contract talks with Ibrahima Konate have hit a brick wall, and the Frenchman has supposedly decided that he wants a change of scene when his current deal expires in 2026.

A free transfer to Real Madrid is thought to be Konate's priority, as the Frenchman seeks a reunion with Trent Alexander-Arnold after five years of service at Anfield, where he is currently Virgil van Dijk's first-choice partner.

Arne Slot still has Joe Gomez on the books, but the exit of Quansah and potential loss of Konate will no doubt lead to reinforcements arriving, and The Mirror claims that a move for Guehi is advancing.

Liverpool, Guehi talks to be held 'in next 24 hours'

As is the case with Konate, Guehi's contract at Selhurst Park will run out at the end of next season, and Palace have supposedly resigned themselves to the fact that the defender will not be penning an extension.

The FA Cup winners are therefore in no position to turn down reasonable bids for Guehi this summer, and the report states that Liverpool are in 'prime position' to strike a deal for the ex-Chelsea man in the coming days and weeks.

Talks between Liverpool, Palace and Guehi's camp are expected to take place within the next 24 hours, and while the Eagles know that their £70m valuation is unrealistic, they are still hopeful of garnering over £40m for the centre-back.

Liverpool are leading both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in the race for Guehi, but the Reds may still need to offer him first-team guarantees if they are to fend off interest from the Lilywhites and the Magpies for good.

A separate report has claimed that Liverpool are plotting a 'lowball' first bid for Guehi, whose former club Chelsea possess a 20% sell-on clause, thus giving Palace another incentive to hold out for a considerable fee.

The 24-year-old has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 155 matches for Palace over the past four seasons and sported the captain's armband during their run to FA Cup glory in 2024-25.

Liverpool spending to top £200m after Guehi arrival

Should Liverpool and Palace come to an agreement over Guehi, the centre-back would become the sixth new face to walk through the doors at Kirkby in the current window.

Florian Wirtz (£100m), Milos Kerkez (£40m) and Jeremie Frimpong (£29.5m) represent the Reds' three marquee signings, while goalkeeping duo Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman have touched down on Merseyside too.

In Guehi, Liverpool will be well-protected in the event that Konate emulates Alexander-Arnold by leaving on a free transfer, although the Reds could open the floor to bids for the former this summer if it becomes clear he will not extend his deal.

However, Gomez is looking increasingly likely to stay, and Liverpool are believed to have agreed a new long-term contract with a talented defensive prospect from their academy.