Liverpool are reportedly on the verge of tying 19-year-old defensive talent Wellity Lucky down to a new long-term contract, despite interest from numerous rival clubs.

The 2006-born talent is yet to make his senior debut for the Premier League champions, but he was a regular fixture in their Under-19 side during the 2024-25 UEFA Youth League.

Lucky played every minute of the competition as Liverpool were knocked out by Stuttgart on penalties in the first knockout round, and he also started seven Premier League 2 matches for the Under-21s.

Even though the Spaniard protege has not been trusted by Arne Slot in a senior fixture, the Reds still have high hopes for his future, and Fabrizio Romano reports that a new deal is in the pipeline.

Lucky is apparently set to sign a four-year extension with Liverpool until the summer of 2029, and the Reds are 'very confident' that they will wrap up the agreement in the near future.

The 19-year-old supposedly received 'several proposals' to continue his career elsewhere, but he is happy to remain on Merseyside, where he signed his first professional deal in 2023.

What does the future hold for Lucky at Liverpool?

Zaragoza-born Lucky is primarily comfortable in a central defensive role, but he is also capable of doing a job as a right-back and right wing-back, briefly dabbling in such positions for the youth teams.

Liverpool fans are no strangers to witnessing talented academy right-backs come through the ranks and become first-team regulars, although Trent Alexander-Arnold has now burned numerous bridges at Anfield.

However, if Lucky is to be given a first-team opportunity next season, the 19-year-old can surely forget about right-sided minutes given the presence of both Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley.

On the other hand, a handful of Liverpool's central options are facing uncertain futures, as Ibrahima Konate is about to enter the last 12 months of his deal, and talks over an extension are yet to bear fruit.

Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez have also been tipped to depart in search of regular game time elsewhere this summer, so Lucky could very well find himself alongside Virgil van Dijk on one or two occasions in 2025-26.

Slot will be expected to enter the market for at least one new central defender if at least two of Gomez, Konate and Quansah leave, though; the latter is now said to be on the radar of a former Manchester United head coach.