Heading for exit next summer? Liverpool would be keen on £80m-rated midfielder

By Saikat Mandal | 22 Jan 2026 18:29 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 18:33

Liverpool would reportedly be keen to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, but they would face competition to land him next summer.

The Eagles have lost some of their top players in recent transfer windows, such as Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, and Marc Guehi, and there could be more exodus next summer.

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has reportedly signalled his intentions to leave the club amid interest from Manchester United, but Wharton could be next in line to leave Selhurst Park.

The Eagles unearthed a hidden gem when they signed Wharton from Blackburn Rovers in the January window of 2024, securing him on a five-and-a-half-year contract.

The 21-year-old has adapted to the Premier League seamlessly, showing maturity beyond his years through his impeccable technique and positional awareness.

Liverpool eye move for Adam Wharton?

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the Reds would be keen to sign Wharton next summer, but it will not be easy to lure him away.

The Reds spent heavily on Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak last summer, and they may need to pay around £80m to secure a deal for Wharton.

The report claims that Arne Slot's side could face competition from several top clubs to sign the England midfielder, who has registered two assists in 20 Premier League starts this season.

Ryan Gravenberch has been outstanding for Liverpool in the holding midfield role, but the 20-time Premier League champions would need more depth in midfield with Wataru Endo likely to be sold next summer.

Adam Wharton will have no shortage of suitors

The Reds could face strong competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United, who would be looking to add a new midfielder, after the club confirmed Casemiro will leave Old Trafford in the summer.

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Wharton, but recent reports suggest that they are not pursuing him despite being an admirer of his talents.

According to The Guardian, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also interested in the technically-gifted midfielder, and Palace could be ready to sell him if the price is right.

It has been suggested that playing Champions League football is high on Wharton's wishlist, and it could play a defining factor for him to pick his next club.