Liverpool transfer news: Why Rio Ngumoha is not "sure" about new contract as Andoni Iraola faces major summer at Anfield

Rio Ngumoha has admitted that he is not sure about how contract negotiations with Liverpool are progressing as his agent is handling those talks.

The Reds emerged as 2-1 winners against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, and the Merseysiders deserve credit for coming back from a 1-0 deficit.

Key to the turnaround was substitute Ngumoha, who played a crucial role in creating Victor Munoz's equaliser, and he has impressed in recent weeks.

While there are great hopes that the 18-year-old can establish himself as an Anfield great, he is only contracted to the club until the summer of 2028.

The winger insisted that he was not entirely sure how contract talks with Liverpool were progressing, telling reporters: "To be fair, that is all with my agent now. I think it is all going well. I am not too sure. I just let the football do the talking at the end of the day.

"So I enjoy playing and all of that stuff about contracts is in the back of my mind really. I just play for the club, play for Liverpool and hopefully I can carry on doing well.

"Because I am still young, the club are just trying to look after me but we also have some of the best attackers in the world, so competing for places is not easy. So it is all about healthy competition and we all just want to make the team win at the end of the day."

Ngumoha has been tentatively linked with the likes of Arsenal, so the Reds will want to quickly fend off competition from rivals.

© Imago / David Rawcliffe / Propaganda Photo

Rio Ngumoha contract latest: Why Liverpool must keep winger at Anfield

Ngumoha is arguably the most unique profile in Liverpool's forward line, as while the likes of Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz prefer to stretch play by running in behind, the teenager is a specialist dribbler.

The Reds have at times struggled against deeper defences, but the youngster is capable of creating chances by beating a full-back and either driving into the box or crossing towards Alexander Isak.

Andoni Iraola has primarily deployed the winger on the right, and the fact he has made a significant impact against Tottenham Hotspur, LASK Linz and Brentford on that flank is promising.

Ngumoha is only 18, so it is important for fans to be patient with him as he grows accustomed to first-team football, but he is already a major threat during games.

© Iconsport / Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images

Liverpool transfer exits: Major contract problems for Andoni Iraola

Though Liverpool must address Ngumoha's contract situation, there are also fears about the futures of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker given their contracts are set to expire at the end of the season.

Both have been exceptional for the Reds this term, and there is a strong case for the pair to be rewarded with new deals despite being 35 and 34 respectively.

However, Alisson has been consistently linked with a move away, so it would be surprising if both players were at Anfield beyond the summer.

Losing both would be a devasting blow to Iraola, and entering into the final year of Ngumoha's contract would be unacceptable.