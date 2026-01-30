Premier League Gameweek 24
Liverpool
Jan 31, 2026 8.00pm
Anfield
Newcastle

Team News: Liverpool vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Unbeaten in an astounding 29 Premier League home games against Newcastle United, Liverpool welcome the Magpies to Anfield for Saturday night's fascinating showdown.

The Reds pummelled Qarabag 6-0 in the Champions League in midweek, while the Magpies held holders Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-1 draw, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

LIVERPOOL vs. NEWCASTLE

LIVERPOOL

Out: Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Alexander Isak (leg), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Joe Gomez (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

NEWCASTLE

Out: Tino Livramento (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle), Joelinton (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Trippier, Guimaraes, Tonali, Hall; Barnes, Wissa, Gordon

