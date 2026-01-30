Team News: Liverpool vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 30 Jan 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 20:00

Unbeaten in an astounding 29 Premier League home games against Newcastle United, Liverpool welcome the Magpies to Anfield for Saturday night's fascinating showdown.

The Reds pummelled Qarabag 6-0 in the Champions League in midweek, while the Magpies held holders Paris Saint-Germain to a 1-1 draw, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

LIVERPOOL

Out: Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Alexander Isak (leg), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Joe Gomez (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

NEWCASTLE

Out: Tino Livramento (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle), Joelinton (groin)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Trippier, Guimaraes, Tonali, Hall; Barnes, Wissa, Gordon