Liverpool vs. Burnley: Why Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz are "solution" to "systemic" issues in race for top four

By Lewis Nolan | 17 Jan 2026 02:02

Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz have covered for systemic problems in Liverpool's attacking setup, Reds expert David Lynch has insisted.

The Merseysiders will host Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon, but there are question marks about whether they will be able to break the Clarets down.

Arne Slot's side have struggled to consistently produce high-value chances in the final third, with the team twice failing to score in their last three Premier League matches.

Lynch argued that Wirtz and Ekitike's individual quality has covered for offensive flaws in recent months, telling Sports Mole: "If Liverpool are going to keep playing this brand of football, then it is all about individual moments.

"They don't have systemic ways of breaking down low blocks consistently. You felt under Jurgen Klopp that the goal was coming against the low block, but not at the moment.

"The solutions are moments of individual quality, and they come when Wirtz is starting. It's five goal contributions in his last six. Ekitike is a massive threat and if they can keep bringing those moments of individual quality, then Liverpool can keep getting over the line."

Ekitike and Wirtz both scored and assisted when the Reds beat Barnsely 4-1 in the FA Cup on Monday, and they have both stood out despite the team's struggles.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Will Burnley be challenging for Liverpool?

Liverpool only emerged as 1-0 winners against Burnley in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor in September due to a penalty from Mohamed Salah in second-half stoppage time.

Scott Parker's side are 19th in the table and have failed to win any of their past 12 fixtures in the top flight.

Despite Burnley's poor form, Lynch warned against complacency, when he told Sports Mole: "I 100% expect it to be a difficult game because I can't remember in recent memory the last time a Liverpool game wasn't difficult.

"Burnley showed in the game at Turf Moor how difficult their low block can be. They only lost because of that winning goal from from Mo Salah, which came in the 95th minute, so they are definitely capable of making it difficult at Anfield."

It should be noted that Liverpool have won each of their six most recent encounters with Burnley, and they will be seen as strong favourites on the weekend.

Do Liverpool have enough firepower to finish in the top four?

Slot's side are fourth in the Premier League with 35 points, but only five points separate them from 10th-placed Sunderland, with Chelsea in eighth with 31 points and Manchester United in seventh with 32 points.

Liverpool are unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions, though they have drawn five of their past eight league matches.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch was hopeful that the Reds would be able to maintain their narrow advantage, saying: "You do get some encouragement against United and Chelsea with Wirtz and Ekitike in the side leading things.

"They've got that little bit of magic, and it's worth saying that Frimpong is contributing up top. Liverpool had a good summer window in terms of the players that they bought are very good, albeit we haven't seen the best of Isak.

"Otherwise we signed very good players and we are seeing that. It's just that the system itself isn't flourishing at the moment. Liverpool are going to be reliant on individuals to keep themselves in front of the teams that are chasing them for fourth."

Chelsea and United have both changed managers this season, so it will be fascinating to see if they improve in the second half of the campaign and make Liverpool's quest for top four more difficult.