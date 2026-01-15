Preview: Liverpool vs Burnley - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jan 2026 10:34 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 10:55

At risk of suffering an unwanted club first, Liverpool welcome Burnley to Anfield for Saturday afternoon's top-flight encounter.

Having already been stunted Leeds United and Sunderland on their own turf this term, the Reds could fail to win all three league home games against newly-promoted teams in a single season for the first time in the Premier League era.

Match preview

The unbeaten run remains, but the winning feeling has been absent for Liverpool in recent Premier League gameweeks, as Arne Slot has overseen three consecutive stalemates since the New Year rolled around.

Draws with Leeds and Fulham were of the two-points-lost variety, but the reigning champions most certainly gained one during their goalless affair with Arsenal last week, when the stalemate was overshadowed by Gabriel Martinelli's unsavoury shove on an injured Conor Bradley.

Saturday's hosts sit two points clear of Brentford in the fourth and final Champions League position, but Newcastle United and Manchester United are also within touching distance of the Merseyside outfit, who at least sealed an expected return to winning ways on Monday night.

The 4-1 scoreline against Barnsley in the FA Cup third round did not tell the full story for Arne Slot's side, but the Dutchman's crop have now extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches in all tournaments since November's Champions League catastrophe against PSV Eindhoven.

Mohamed Salah's imminent return from the Africa Cup of Nations will also aid Liverpool in their quest to prolong that streak, and in their efforts to regain attacking firepower; the hosts' 14.7 shots per game in the Premier League season is their lowest since 2001-02.

What Burnley would give for an ounce of Liverpool's offensive talent, though, as there is seemingly no end in sight for the Clarets' lengthy winless run in the Premier League, which now stands at an alarming 12 matches.

Scott Parker has overseen nine defeats and three draws since October's thrilling 3-2 success at Wolverhampton Wanderers, although those three stalemates have come in the visitors' last five games following a sorry seven straight losses.

Burnley most recently denied Darren Fletcher's Manchester United in a 2-2 Turf Moor draw on January 7, one which left the 19th-placed Clarets eight points adrift of safety, and only six better off than rejuvenated Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Like their hosts, however, Parker's side put multiple strikes past lower-league opposition in the FA Cup, registering a 5-1 home win over Millwall to earn just their fifth victory of the season in any setting.

The Clarets are still searching for their first away clean sheet of 2025-26, though, and September's devastating 1-0 loss to Liverpool extended Burnley's losing run against the Reds to six Premier League matches.

Liverpool Premier League form:

W

W

W

D

D

D

Liverpool form (all competitions):

W

W

D

D

D

W

Burnley Premier League form:

L

D

D

L

L

D

Burnley form (all competitions):

D

D

L

L

D

W

Team News

Martinelli's observation that Bradley was trying to waste time at the Emirates could not have been more wrong, as the Liverpool right-back is now out for the season with a significant knee injury, but he has at least avoided ACL damage.

Bradley joins Giovanni Leoni (knee), Alexander Isak (leg) and Wataru Endo (ankle) in the Anfield infirmary, while teenage talent Rio Ngumoha cramped up in the Barnsley win but would have never started on Saturday.

Salah's Egypt suffered AFCON heartbreak at the hands of Sadio Mane's Senegal in the semi-finals, but as the Pharaohs will contest the third-placed playoff with Nigeria on Saturday, the 33-year-old will not return to British shores just yet.

In brighter news, Hugo Ekitike returned from injury with a goal and assist off the bench against Barnsley and should be in contention to lead the line on Saturday.

On Burnley's end, Jordan Beyer (thigh), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Josh Cullen (knee) will not make the cut, while Zian Flemming (unspecified) and Joe Worrall (unspecified) will require late fitness tests.

Forgotten man Ashley Barnes struck twice in the Clarets' FA Cup thumping of Millwall, but the 36-year-old will now surely make way for a well-rested Armando Broja at the tip of the attack.

Fellow attacker Lyle Foster was not involved against the Lions due to illness, but the South African will likely recover from his ailment in time for the clash with the champions.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai, Jones, Wirtz; Ekitike

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Laurent, Esteve, Humphreys; Walker, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Pires; Bruun Larsen, Anthony; Broja

We say: Liverpool 2-0 Burnley

Saturday's contest pits the team who have spent the most time facing a low block (Liverpool) against the side who rank third for the most time spent in a low block (Burnley) in the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Expect Slot's well-rested big-hitters to break through eventually, though, and Burnley's attacking endeavours will surely prove futile as Liverpool earn their first league win of 2026.

