Liverpool 1-1 Burnley: Arne Slot addresses "big warning sign" as Anfield draw makes top-four race harder

By Lewis Nolan | 17 Jan 2026 18:11

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has lamented that his side did not learn from earlier mistakes before conceding an equaliser against Burnley.

The Reds were held to a fourth consecutive draw, with Scott Parker's Clarets earning a point on Saturday after drawing 1-1 at Anfield.

Florian Wirtz had put the Merseysiders ahead in a dominant first half, but Burnley grew into the game, almost levelling the score when Ibrahima Konate nearly hit the back of his own net following a cross from Marcus Edwards after the horu mark.

However, Edwards scored moments later, and Slot was critical that his team did not learn from the mistakes that almost led to the earlier own goal, telling reporters: "There was one big warning sign when we almost scored an own goal.

"Similar way, we conceded two chances but during the whole game we did really well bringing it out, being a bit more direct. A great finish. We have to accept that."

Liverpool ended the afternoon in fourth place with 36 points, but they are only one point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Top-four race: Will Liverpool miss out on Champions League?

The Reds may be unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions, but they have failed to consistently impress in that stretch of fixtures.

Their undefeated streak also includes six draws in their past nine Premier League matches, with the Reds sharing the spoils with the likes of Leeds (x2), Sunderland, Fulham and Burnley.

Manchester United are only one point behind, and just four points separate them from ninth-placed Newcastle United, who will face 20th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Chelsea and Man United have both appointed new managers this season, and they could experience an uptick in form, so the Reds' slender lead in the race for Champions League football could quickly evaporate.

Performances must quickly improve at Liverpool, as the club otherwise risk missing out on a place at the top level of European football despite having spent £450m in the summer.

Arne Slot future: Should Liverpool hire Xabi Alonso?

The pressure for Slot to deliver Champions League football has no doubt been increased following news of Xabi Alonso's dismissal by Real Madrid.

Alonso struggled to deal with the dressing room in Spain, and it would be harsh to judge his time at Los Blancos negatively when he was unable to implement his tactical plans.

It should be noted that there is a World Cup at the end of the season, meaning Alonso will have less time on the training ground with the players in pre-season than he would ideally like.

Bringing him in now could be a good way of giving him the necessary time with the squad before the World Cup in order to best prepare for the 2026-27 campaign.

It may be better for Liverpool's long-term future to act in the coming weeks rather than risk Alonso going elsewhere, and the 44-year-old could also boost the team's chances of finishing in the top four this term.