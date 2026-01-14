Real Madrid president Florentino Perez identifies 'perfect' Xabi Alonso replacement after shock departure

By Matt Law | 14 Jan 2026 17:25 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 17:26

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has allegedly identified Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni as the ideal replacement for Xabi Alonso this summer.

Alonso left Real Madrid by "mutual consent" on Monday, with Alvaro Arbeloa placed in charge of the first team, but Los Blancos are expected to bring in a new manager at the end of the season.

Ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has emerged as a leading candidate for the role, while Enzo Maresca, who recently left Chelsea, is viewed as an option, in addition to former Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane and Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola.

However, according to reports in Spain, Perez has identified Scaloni as the ideal replacement, with the 47-year-old only having a contract with Argentina until the end of the year.

Scaloni has been in charge of Argentina since August 2018, boasting a record of 65 wins, 18 draws and nine defeats from his 92 matches at the helm.

© Imago

Perez 'identifies' Scaloni as Alonso replacement

The manager led his country to success at the 2022 World Cup, in addition to two Copa America titles, while Argentina are one of the favourites for the 2026 World Cup.

Scaloni has no experience of club management, having been in charge of Argentina Under-20s ahead of his promotion to the senior team.

The former midfielder has shown he is capable of leading a dressing room which involves star players, while his coaching methods are also widely respected.

Alonso is believed to have had a lack of control in the Real Madrid dressing room, which one of the main reasons behind his departure, but Scaloni's character would stand him in good stead.

© Imago

Scaloni was previously assistant manager at Sevilla

Scaloni has no managerial experience at club level, which is a concern, but he was previously assistant manager at Sevilla during the 2016-17 campaign.

The former midfielder followed Jorge Sampaoli from Sevilla to Argentina, so he does have a degree of experience in La Liga, but it would be a risk considering that the day-to-day duties of being a club manager would be new to him at this stage of his career.

Real Madrid will not rush any decision on their next head coach, with a number of factors set to be taken into consideration before a final call is made.