Liverpool vs. Leeds United: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

Looking to kick off their new year in style, Premier League champions Liverpool will welcome promoted side Leeds United to Anfield on Thursday.

Arne Slot's Reds come into this clash on the back of a seven-game unbeaten streak after downing Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke's Peacocks are enjoying a commendable five-match undefeated stretch of their own, and earned a point in a 1-1 draw against Sunderland on Sunday.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Thursday's Premier League clash between Liverpool and Leeds.

What time does Liverpool vs. Leeds United kick off?

This match will kick off at 5:30pm on Thursday, January 1 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. Leeds United being played?

Leeds will make the trip to Anfield, the Reds' iconic 61,276-capacity stadium that has been home to the club since 1892.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Leeds United in the UK

TV channels

This match will be broadcast live in the UK on the Sky Sports Main Event TV channel.

Streaming

Fans are able to stream the game live on Sky Go or the Sky Sports+ app.

The clash will also be available to stream live via NOW UK if viewers have purchased the Sky Sports Package on the platform.

Highlights

Game-changing events are likely to be posted to the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, and the Sky Sports app will have highlights ready shortly after the final whistle.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the night.

Who will win Liverpool vs. Leeds United?

Liverpool infamously endured a run of nine defeats from 12 matches leading up to late November, but they seem to have turned a corner at the tail end of 2025.

The Reds have won four on the bounce going into the new year, including victories over Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion, and it is no coincidence that the Merseysiders' form has improved alongside the growing influence of Florian Wirtz.

However, Slot's side remain vulnerable from set-pieces, something that bottom-of-the-table Wolves exploited at the weekend, even if the Old Gold were beaten in the end.

As for Leeds, frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin extended his Premier League scoring streak to six games on Sunday - the longest run of any English player in the division since 2019 - and the former Everton striker will be keen to carry that on against his old enemy.

The Whites will also take heart from their significant upturn in results of late, as well as the fact that their current unbeaten run features a 3-3 comeback draw in the reverse fixture against Liverpool less than a month ago on December 6.

With that in mind, expect to see a close game on Thursday in which both teams find the back of the net, though the Reds' attacking combination of Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike - in addition to the returning Dominik Szoboszlai - may prove too much for Leeds.