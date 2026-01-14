How to watch Liverpool vs. Burnley: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Lewis Nolan | 14 Jan 2026 21:02

Liverpool's quest to finish in the Premier League's top four continues on Saturday, when they take on Burnley at Anfield.

The hosts are fourth in the table with 35 points after 21 matchweeks, and Arne Slot's side were arguably the better team when they held Arsenal to a goalless stalemate on January 8.

Scott Parker's visitors are 19th in the Premier League with just 13 points, though they did draw 2-2 with Manchester United on January 7.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League match between Liverpool and Burnley.

What time does Liverpool vs. Burnley kick off?

This game will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday, January 17 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. Burnley being played?

Liverpool will host Burnley at Anfield, a ground that has a maximum capacity of 61,276.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Burnley in the UK

TV channels

Saturday's clash will not be broadcast live on television in the United Kingdom due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kickoffs.

Streaming

Supporters will be unable to stream the game because of the blackout rules.

Highlights

Fans can catch highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle, and they will also be posted on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

Match of the Day will also provide highlights and analysis of all of Saturday's Premier League matches from 10:30pm on BBC One.

Who will win Liverpool vs. Burnley?

There is little to suggest that viewers should expect anything other than a comfortable Liverpool win, especially as their opponents come to Anfield winless in 12 Premier League games.

The Reds have drawn their last three games in the top flight, but they are undefeated in their past 11 matches in all competitions.

Perhaps the Clarets can take comfort from the fact they were only beaten 1-0 by the Reds in September due to a stoppage-time penalty from Mohamed Salah.

Burnley might be able to threaten their hosts' frail backline, but the quality of Liverpool stars such as Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike will likely prove too much to overcome.