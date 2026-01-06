Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Arsenal Premier League clash: Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak latest

By Anthony Nolan | 06 Jan 2026 01:12 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 06:54

After a pair of disappointing draws, defending Premier League champions Liverpool will travel to the Emirates to take on title challengers Arsenal.

Arne Slot's side are on a nine-game unbeaten run prior to this blockbuster showdown, but their performances have been lacklustre, and following a 0-0 draw with Leeds United and 2-2 stalemate against Fulham, the results have also become frustrating.

To make matters worse, the Reds were already missing Alexander Isak through injury as well as Mohamed Salah due to his international commitments, and after Hugo Ekitike developed a hamstring issue, they were forced to play without a striker at the weekend.

Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Arsenal on Thursday.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Teenage centre-back Giovanni Leoni was signed in the summer of 2025 with bags of potential, but he unfortunately suffered an anterior cruciate ligament on his Liverpool debut.

The defender is not expected back in action this season, though the club still have high hopes for him.

ALEXANDER ISAK

Status: Out

Type of injury: Lower leg

Possible return date: March 21 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Isak underwent successful surgery on a complex lower-leg injury (that included a fibula fracture) he suffered last month, when he was taken out by Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven.

The striker is certain to return to the pitch in 2025-26, but his recovery timeline is on the scale of months.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Burnley)

Versatile defensive midfielder Wataru Endo picked up an ankle injury against Leeds back on December 6, and has been unavailable since.

Slot mentioned on January 2 that the Japan captain had not yet returned to training, though he is likely to return to the squad this month.

HUGO EKITIKE

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: January 8 (vs. Arsenal)

One of Liverpool's standout performers in recent weeks, Ekitike was missed against Fulham on Sunday, and a comeback against Arsenal would be a major boost for the Reds.

However, Slot said that while the club had hoped the striker was merely dealing with muscle soreness, scans revealed "a little bit more", and Ekitike faces a race against time to be ready for Thursday.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.