Liverpool could be without up to five players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.
The Reds’ thumping 5-1 Champions League win away against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday came at a cost, as both Jeremie Frimpong and Alexander Isak were forced off with respective hamstring and groin injuries.
While Frimpong has been ruled out for Saturday and could be facing a few weeks on the sidelines, joining Giovanni Leoni (ACL) and Alisson Becker (hamstring) in the treatment room, club-record signing Isak is "not too bad" according to head coach Arne Slot and a late call will be made on his availability.
The same can be said for Ryan Gravenberch, who missed the midweek win in Germany with a minor ankle issue. Liverpool are hopeful, though, that the Dutchman will be fit to battle with Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai for a start in midfield.
Szoboszlai is also a contender to operate at right-back, as is Conor Bradley, in the absence of Frimpong, while Milos Kerkez will be pushing to replace Andrew Robertson at left-back.
Captain Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate - who both scored headers against Frankfurt - should continue at the heart of the defence, protecting Giorgi Mamardashvili between the sticks.
In the potential absence of Isak, Hugo Ekitike - another scorer in midweek - is set to start as the central striker, while Slot has a big decision to make over whether to recall out-of-form attacker Mohamed Salah, who has failed to score from open play in his last seven PL matches.
Florian Wirtz, who has begun as a substitute in three of Liverpool’s last four league games, assisted the Reds’ final two goals against Frankfurt and will hope to earn a start against Brentford, either in a central role or out on the right. Cody Gakpo, meanwhile, is set to retain his spot on the left flank.
Liverpool possible starting lineup: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike
