Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how reigning champions Liverpool could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford.

Liverpool could be without up to five players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Reds’ thumping 5-1 Champions League win away against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday came at a cost, as both Jeremie Frimpong and Alexander Isak were forced off with respective hamstring and groin injuries.

While Frimpong has been ruled out for Saturday and could be facing a few weeks on the sidelines, joining Giovanni Leoni (ACL) and Alisson Becker (hamstring) in the treatment room, club-record signing Isak is "not too bad" according to head coach Arne Slot and a late call will be made on his availability.

The same can be said for Ryan Gravenberch, who missed the midweek win in Germany with a minor ankle issue. Liverpool are hopeful, though, that the Dutchman will be fit to battle with Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai for a start in midfield.

Szoboszlai is also a contender to operate at right-back, as is Conor Bradley, in the absence of Frimpong, while Milos Kerkez will be pushing to replace Andrew Robertson at left-back.

Captain Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate - who both scored headers against Frankfurt - should continue at the heart of the defence, protecting Giorgi Mamardashvili between the sticks.

In the potential absence of Isak, Hugo Ekitike - another scorer in midweek - is set to start as the central striker, while Slot has a big decision to make over whether to recall out-of-form attacker Mohamed Salah, who has failed to score from open play in his last seven PL matches.

Florian Wirtz, who has begun as a substitute in three of Liverpool’s last four league games, assisted the Reds’ final two goals against Frankfurt and will hope to earn a start against Brentford, either in a central role or out on the right. Cody Gakpo, meanwhile, is set to retain his spot on the left flank.

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike

