Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Brentford could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with reigning champions Liverpool.

Brentford will be without at least three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with reigning champions Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Summer signing Antoni Milambo is ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury and he is joined in the treatment room by Aaron Hickey, who needs more time to recover from a knock to his knee that force him to miss Brentford’s 2-0 win at West Ham United on Monday.

Meanwhile, Josh Dasilva re-joined the Bees earlier this week on a contract until the end of the season, but the midfielder remains sidelined as he continues his rehabilitation after suffering a significant knee ligament injury in February 2024.

Head coach Keith Andrews has deployed a back five with wing-backs in previous matches against Chelsea and Manchester City this season, and he may decide to use the same system on Saturday in the hope of nullifying the threat of Liverpool’s frontline.

Keane Lewis-Potter will hope to earn a recall at left wing-back as Michael Kayode operates on the right, while Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock and Sepp van den Berg could all line up alongside each other at centre-back, plotting ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Jordan Henderson, a Premier league title-winning captain with Liverpool, is in contention to start in midfield alongside Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmolyuk and Mathias Jensen, the latter is pushing for a recall after scoring as a substitute against West Ham.

Igor Thiago was also on target against the Hammers and he is expected to lead the line once again, with either Kevin Schade or Dango Ouattara - most likely the former - joining him in attack.

Brentford possible starting lineup: Kelleher; Collins, Van den Berg, Pinnock; Kayode, Henderson, Yarmolyuk, Lewis-Potter; Damsgaard; Schade, Thiago

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up for this contest

No Data Analysis info