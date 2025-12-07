Mohamed Salah takes aim at Jamie Carragher as new quotes emerge from Liverpool legend's bombshell interview

By Ben Knapton | 07 Dec 2025 06:55 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 07:30

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah took aim at Jamie Carragher as new quotes from his recent bombshell interview emerged on Saturday evening.

The 33-year-old was omitted from the starting XI for the third Premier League game in succession this weekend and was an unused substitute for the 3-3 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Salah had previously watched on from the bench when Liverpool beat West Ham United 2-0 last weekend, before only playing the second half of Wednesday night's 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

Rarely before has Salah found himself on the fringes of the Liverpool team - throughout his entire Reds career, he has only been an unused substitute in five Premier League matches, and two have occurred this season.

The winger's latest snub triggered an explosive interview on Saturday evening, during which he accused the club of throwing him under the bus and also admitted that his relationship with Arne Slot was now non-existent.

Mohamed Salah aims dig at Liverpool great Jamie Carragher

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Fresh quotes from Salah's rant have now emerged, and the former Chelsea and Roma man spared a dig for fellow Reds legend Carragher when speaking to Viaplay.

"After what I have done for the club it really hurts. You can imagine, really," Salah said. "I know the club too well, I have been here many years. Tomorrow Jamie Carragher is going to go for me again and again and that’s fine."

Carragher had previously accused Salah of running out of legs in their 4-1 Champions League loss to PSV Eindhoven, and the Egyptian also referenced a time where Harry Kane was enduring a dry spell in front of goal for Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane only netted one goal in his first 13 games of the 2021-22 season after a summer of transfer speculation, but he was never restricted to a watching brief from the bench during that run and played the full 90 in 12 fixtures.

"Can I give an example? It’s silly but I am sorry. I remember a while go, Harry Kane was not scoring for ten games," Salah added.

"The media were like: Oh, Harry will score for sure. When it comes to Mo, everyone is like: He needs to be on the bench. I am sorry Harry!”

What will happen with Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future?

Salah's astonishing interview puts the Liverpool hierarchy in an extremely difficult position - back one of the club's all-time greatest players, or back a title-winning but under-pressure head coach?

Siding with Salah over Slot would arguably send out the wrong message and set a bad precedent about player power, and despite the Reds' pitiful form, there are not believed to be any firm plans to give Slot the boot.

For the next few weeks, Salah's focus will be on Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations campaign, but the attacker did not close the door on a Liverpool exit in January last night either.

Saudi Pro League giants - most notably Al-Hilal - are thought to be keeping an extremely close eye on developments after Salah's incredible outburst, and he will enter the last 18 months of his Anfield contract in January.

Salah has produced 250 goals in 420 games for Liverpool over the last eight years, making him the club's third-highest male scorer in history behind Roger Hunt (285) and Ian Rush (346).