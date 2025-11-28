Team News: West Ham vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 28 Nov 2025 08:37 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 13:05

A resurgent West Ham United can move to within just four points of a leaky Liverpool in the Premier League table with victory in Sunday's clash at the London Stadium.

The Irons did blow a 2-0 lead in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, but the Reds head south on the back of a humiliating 4-1 home loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

WEST HAM

Out: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Oliver Scarles (shoulder)

Doubtful: Crysencio Summerville (knock), Dinos Mavropanos (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Diouf; Potts, Fernandes; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Wilson

LIVERPOOL

Out: Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Conor Bradley (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (ACL)

Doubtful: Alisson Becker (illness), Florian Wirtz (muscle), Hugo Ekitike (back)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Chiesa; Isak