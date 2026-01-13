Liverpool injury news: Rio Ngumoha update from Arne Slot after EFL Cup win over Barnsley

By Oliver Thomas | 13 Jan 2026 08:45 , Last updated: 13 Jan 2026 08:54

Arne Slot is hopeful that teenage starlet Rio Ngumoha avoided injury in Liverpool’s 4-1 victory over Barnsley in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday.

The 17-year-old attacker was handed just his third senior start of the season as Slot made a total of six changes to his starting lineup for the clash against their League One opponents.

However, Ngumoha was seen pulling up after attempting to keep the ball in play and was subsequently forced off in the 73rd minute with what initially appeared to be a hamstring problem.

After the match, Slot allayed fears over an injury to Ngumoha and reiterated his views on why the youngster is “not yet ready” for regular starts in the first team.

“I assume and think and expect it is cramp,” Slot told reporters. “So it tells Rio that I expect a Premier League game is more intense than this one.

“It is very nice for him to again make 70 minutes, but that it is still very hard work to be ready for 90 in the Premier League. That is completely normal for a 17-year-old. That’s normal, make no mistake about that.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Slot alleys Ngumoha injury fears, but five remain sidelined

“It’s already great for him, for Liverpool and for everybody that is following us that a 17-year-old makes so many minutes in a Liverpool shirt.

“Let’s hope he can continue and we can bring him further and further towards 90 minutes at Premier League level.”

Ngumoha has made a total of 10 first-team appearances for Liverpool in all competitions this season, scoring his first and only goal deep into stoppage time to help the Reds win 3-2 at Newcastle in an enthralling Premier League contest in August.

Liverpool will hope that the youngster will be available to feature in the matchday squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Burnley at Anfield, but the same cannot be said for right-back Conor Bradley.

Bradley sustained a “significant knee injury” in Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal last week and requires surgery, meaning he is set to miss the rest of the season.

Alexander Isak (leg), Wataru Endo (ankle), Giovanni Leoni (cruciate ligament) and Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) are also sidelined with injuries, while Mohamed Salah is still away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with semi-finalists Egypt.