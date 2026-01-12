Liverpool lineup to face Barnsley confirmed as Arne Slot makes Rio Ngumoha, Federico Chiesa decisions

By Ben Knapton | 12 Jan 2026 18:46 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 18:50

Liverpool have confirmed their starting lineup to face Barnsley in Monday's FA Cup third-round clash at Anfield.

The Reds will take on fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round if they can battle past the Tykes, and Arne Slot has made six changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Arsenal in the Premier League last time out.

Jeremie Frimpong, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai hold their spots, and there is a welcome return to the matchday squad for Hugo Ekitike and Wataru Endo following injuries.

In terms of changes, Giorgi Mamardashvili comes in for Alisson Becker in goal, while Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson replace Ibrahima Konate and Milos Kerkez at the back.

Curtis Jones has also been given the nod over Ryan Gravenberch in midfield, while Federico Chiesa and talented teenager Rio Ngumoha have been brought into the attack.

An extremely talented bench features the likes of Konate, Ekitike, Gravenberch and Florian Wirtz, as well as Trey Nyoni and Calvin Ramsay.

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Jones; Chiesa, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha; Gakpo

Subs: Alisson, Endo, Konate, Kerkez, Wirtz, Ekitike, Gravenberch, Nyoni, Ramsay