Team News: Liverpool vs. Galatasaray injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Mar 2026 20:00

Liverpool will be looking to overturn a one-goal first-leg deficit when they welcome Galatasaray to Anfield for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

Arne Slot’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat in Istanbul last week, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

LIVERPOOL

Out: Alexander Isak (leg), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (knee), Wataru Endo (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike

GALATASARAY

Out: Enes Buyuk (shoulder), Metehan Baltaci (ineligible), Gokdeniz Gurpuz (ineligible), Renato Nhaga (ineligible), Davinson Sanchez (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Cakir; Sallai, Singo, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Yilmaz, Sara, Lang; Osimhen