Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk create Champions League history as Liverpool's route to final analysed

By Ben Knapton | 29 Jan 2026 09:26 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 09:26

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk both wrote new chapters of the record books in Wednesday's 6-0 pummelling of Qarabag in the Champions League.

Arne Slot's men strolled into the last 16 of the competition by annihilating their Azerbaijani foes at Anfield, thanks to six goals from five different scorers in Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz, Federico Chiesa, Hugo Ekitike and Salah.

Despite their ongoing domestic troubles, Liverpool's total of 18 league-phase points was only inferior to Arsenal's 24 and Bayern Munich's 21, seeing them finish third in the 36-team table.

The reigning Premier League champions will face one of Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Club Brugge or Galatasaray in the last 16 of the competition, the draw for which will be made on February 27 following the playoff round.

Until then, the Reds will focus on domestic matters as they chase their first Premier League win of 2026, which could arrive at home to Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

Liverpool 6-0 Qarabag: Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah make Champions League history

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Captain Van Dijk and legend Salah will likely retain their places in the first XI for the visit of the Magpies, whom the duo prepare to meet after making Champions League history on Wednesday evening.

By simply playing a minute against Qarabag, Salah equalled the all-time Liverpool record for Champions League appearances with 80, matching the total that Jamie Carragher managed for the Reds.

Coincidentally, Salah drew level with Carragher on what was the former centre-back's 48th birthday, an amusing set of circumstances following Carragher's criticism of the Egyptian after December's incendiary interview.

Barring a season-ending injury, Salah will almost certainly break Carragher's record later in the season; Liverpool will play the first leg of their last 16 tie on either March 10 or 11.

After Salah's slice of history, Van Dijk achieved a UCL feat that had never been achieved before, becoming the first centre-back to provide three assists in a single game in the competition.

The Netherlands international set up Mac Allister's first goal, delivered a long ball over the top for Ekitike's strike and laid off Chiesa for the Reds' sixth and final effort on the evening.

Liverpool's possible route to the Champions League final

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool's path to the final will become a little clearer after Friday's playoff draw, but regardless of their initial opponents, the Reds could face the most daunting of quarter-finals.

If Slot's men can triumph in their last-16 tie, they could face any of Barcelona, Chelsea or holders Paris Saint-Germain - who dumped them out of last year's competition - for the right to advance to the semi-finals.

There, Liverpool may meet any of Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Inter Milan or Manchester City, but if they want to be the best in Europe again, they must beat the best in Europe.