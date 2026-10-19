Liverpool team news: Andoni Iraola delivers Dominik Szoboszlai, Jeremie Frimpong updates before Villarreal

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has delivered injury updates on Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Villarreal.

The Reds' 2-1 Premier League win over Brentford at the weekend came at a cost, as both Szoboszlai and Frimpong were forced off the field at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Szoboszlai recovered from a muscular issue in time to replace the suspended Ryan Gravenberch, but the Hungarian lasted just 32 minutes before succumbing to another apparent hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, Frimpong replaced Ronald Araujo at half time, but the Dutch right-back was only on the pitch for seven minutes before he was also withdrawn due to injury.

Speaking to the media in Monday's pre-game press conference, Iraola conceded that Frimpong is unlikely to return before the international break, but he was coy on how long Szoboszlai would take to recover from his flare-up.

Liverpool team news: Dominik Szoboszlai, Jeremie Frimpong to miss Villarreal clash

© Iconsport / PA Images

"The injuries are different circumstances. Jeremie Frimpong is a new injury and we will have to wait until he recovers, but it's going to be difficult before the break, we will try," Ian Doyle quotes Iraola as saying.

"Dom is different, it's not a new one, it's the same place as past week, he hasn't worsened it but we will have to be a little bit more patient until he recovers fully.

"It's not like he has to wait a long time to come back, he's more or less in the same situation as the past week. I appreciate he wanted to be available for a very difficult game in a physical game. To want to play speaks very well about him."

While the length of Szoboszlai's absence has not been determined, Frimpong is likely to miss six Liverpool matches between now and the November international break, starting with Tuesday's clash against Villarreal.

The Netherlands international is also set to sit out games against Brighton & Hove Albion (October 25), Chelsea (October 28), Arsenal (November 1), Fenerbahce (November 4) and Crystal Palace (November 8), before a potential comeback against Manchester United on November 22.

Liverpool pay the price for massive Dominik Szoboszlai mistake

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, Sport Press Photo/Alamy Live News

Szoboszlai returned from the September/October international break with a thigh injury, one that prevented him from facing Manchester City in the Premier League or LASK Linz in the Champions League before his Brentford comeback.

Iraola admitted straight after Saturday's victory that the midfielder had suffered a recurrence of his previous problem, conceding that he was "probably not healed enough" to start against Brentford.

Even though Gravenberch's ban left a massive hole in the Liverpool midfield, and Szoboszlai's importance to the team is arguably unrivalled, Iraola could have still called on Trey Nyoni, James McConnell or Wataru Endo to fill the void.

Szoboszlai unsurprisingly fought to make himself available for the weekend, but despite his will to compete, Iraola and Liverpool's medical team should have erred on the side of caution with such an influential player.