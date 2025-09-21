Ahead of Tuesday's La Liga clash between Levante and Real Madrid, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Real Madrid will be aiming to maintain their perfect start to the 2025-26 season when they travel to Estadio Ciutat de Valencia for Tuesday's meeting with Levante.

Los Blancos made it five league wins from five in Saturday's clash against Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu, ensuring they will head into matchday six with a two-point lead at the top of the standings.

Meanwhile, newly-promoted Levante moved out of the bottom three with a commanding 4-0 win over nine-man Girona at Montilivi.

The Granotes are now looking forward to locking horns with Real Madrid for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 36

Levante wins: 6

Draws: 4

Real Madrid wins: 26

As one of the giants of Spanish football, Real Madrid have dominated the head-to-head record against Levante, recording 26 wins, four draws and six defeats in 36 competitive meetings.

Los Blancos have made full use of home advantage to win 14 of their 18 previous home meetings with Levante (D1, L3), including a dominant 6-0 victory in their most recent clash at the Santiago Bernabeu in May 2022.

On that occasion, Vinicius Junior netted a hat-trick alongside goals from Ferland Mendy, Karim Benzema and Rodrygo.

While Levante have often struggled at the Santiago Bernabeu, they have pulled off victories in two of their last four visits to the iconic stadium, claiming 2-1 victories in October 2018 and January 2021.

Meanwhile, the Granotes have won three, drawn three and lost 12 of their previous 18 home games against Real Madrid in all competitions.

In fact, they have won just one of their last nine home encounters against Los Blancos, although they did pick up a point in the most recent meeting between the two sides at the Estadio Ciutat de Valencia.

Levante led 2-1 and 3-2 in the home clash in August 2021, but a late Vinicius strike ensured a thrilling contest finished in a 3-3 draw.

Having scored a total of six times against Levante, Vinicius is the fourth-highest goalscorer in this fixture, with a goal separating him from Ruud van Nistelrooy in third spot.

Benzema has netted 10 goals in 20 matches against Levante, while Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way with 14 goals in as many appearances against the Granotes.

Previous meetings

May 12, 2022: Real Madrid 6-0 Levante (La Liga)

Aug 22, 2021: Levante 3-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 30, 2021: Real Madrid 1-2 Levante (La Liga)

Oct 04, 2020: Levante 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 22, 2020: Levante 1-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 14, 2019: Real Madrid 3-2 Levante (La Liga)

Feb 24, 2019: Levante 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Oct 20, 2018: Real Madrid 1-2 Levante (La Liga)

Feb 03, 2018: Levante 2-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 09, 2017: Real Madrid 1-1 Levante (La Liga)

Mar 02, 2016: Levante 1-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Oct 17, 2015: Real Madrid 3-0 Levante (La Liga)

Mar 15, 2015: Real Madrid 2-0 Levante (La Liga)

Oct 18, 2014: Levante 0-5 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 09, 2014: Real Madrid 3-0 Levante (La Liga)

Oct 05, 2013: Levante 2-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 06, 2013: Real Madrid 5-1 Levante (La Liga)

Nov 11, 2012: Levante 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 12, 2012: Real Madrid 4-2 Levante (La Liga)

Sep 18, 2011: Levante 1-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

