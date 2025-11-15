Real Madrid, Man United given 'major' Etta Eyong transfer boost after Barcelona 'decision'

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is reportedly against the idea of the club moving for Levante attacker Etta Eyong next year.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is reportedly against the idea of the club moving for Levante attacker Etta Eyong during next summer's transfer window.

The Cameroon international's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with a number of major clubs, including Barca, Real Madrid and Manchester United, credited with an interest.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with the 22-year-old of late, as the Catalan outfit prepare to bring in a replacement for Robert Lewandowski during next summer's transfer window.

However, according to reports in Spain, Flick is against the idea of Eyong moving to Camp Nou.

Flick, and his coaching staff, allegedly believe that Eyong is not ready to make the jump to a club of Barcelona's size, and the German instead wants a proven goalscorer next summer.

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane is thought to be the club's leading target in that area of the field, with the England captain potentially available for £57m next summer due to a release clause in his contract.

Barcelona 'cool' Eyong interest due to Flick 'concerns'

Barcelona have allegedly been working on a move for Eyong, but the La Liga champions have now cooled their interest due to Flick's concerns.

Eyong is unlikely to be short of interest during next summer's transfer window, and the expectation is that he will be on the move in 2026, with Levante looking to get the most of the deal that they possibly can.

The attacker has scored six goals and registered three assists in 11 La Liga appearances this season, starting the campaign with Villarreal before making the switch to Levante.

Villarreal have first refusal on Eyong next summer, and any sale in excess of €15m (£13m) would lead to Levante keeping 80% of the profit, so Los Azulgranas will be looking to push the price up as much as possible.

Real Madrid vs. Man United: Which club are the favourites for Eyong?

Eyong recently said that he is "really flattered" to be linked with Real Madrid, but he also talked-up his relationship with Man United attacker and fellow Cameroonian Bryan Mbeumo.

"I'm really flattered [to be linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid]. It means so much because it shows my hard work is paying off. But I just have to continue on my journey with Levante and then see what happens in the future," Eyong told GiveMeSport.

Referencing Mbeumo, he continued: "Manchester United is a very good team. I used to love Robin Van Persie. He had everything – talent, style and confidence. And Wayne Rooney was another world-class striker.

"Bryan is also a fantastic player. He’s a fantastic player. I am lucky to play and train alongside him for Cameroon. I think he’s going to help me a lot, on and off the pitch. There are some parallels in our games, but we can play together and compliment each other. We can assist each other. Our relationship is getting stronger every day."

Eyong began his youth career with Cameroonian side Ecole de Football Galactique before making the move to Spain, initially turning out for Cadiz ahead of a switch to Villarreal.