Dean Huijsen will return to the starting lineup for Real Madrid's away meeting with newly-promoted Levante on Tuesday.

Huijsen was forced to miss Saturday's 2-0 home win over Espanyol through suspension, after he received a controversial red card in the away victory against Real Sociedad earlier this month.

Raul Asencio will make way for the former Bournemouth defender, who will line up in central defence alongside Eder Militao.

Dani Carvajal will marshal the right side of the back four, while Alvaro Carreras is expected to keep his place on the left side of defence unless Xabi Alonso decides to rest him ahead of Saturday's derby against Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni are set to retain their spots in the middle of the park, while Arda Guler is in line for a recall after settling for a subsitute appearance on Saturday.

Brahim Diaz could come into Alonso's thinking if the Real Madrid boss decides to take Franco Mastantuono out of the starting lineup.

Vinicius Junior will be hoping to start back-to-back matches, although the Brazilian attacker is facing competition from his compatriot Rodrygo in the battle for the left wing spot.

There appears to be little doubt about Kylian Mbappe's position in the side, with the Frenchman looking to add to the seven competitive goals he has already scored this season.

In regard to injuries, Real Madrid are without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy, while Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga are unlikely to be risked from the start following their recent returns from injury.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Huijsen, Militao, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Diaz, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe



