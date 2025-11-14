Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a £35m move for Levante striker Etta Eyong, who is also wanted by Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Arsenal are reportedly set to rival Real Madrid and Barcelona for the signature of Levante star Etta Eyong.

The 22-year-old started the campaign at Villarreal before making the permanent switch to fellow Spanish side Levante at the end of the window.

Eyong has made an excellent opening to his career from the top-flight minnows, scoring six goals and grabbing three assists across 12 La Liga appearances.

The striker is also becoming an increasingly-important force on the international scene, playing 89 minutes for Cameroon earlier this week against DR Congo.

Following the final international break of the calendar year, Eyong and Levante return to La Liga action with a trip to Valencia on November 21.

Arsenal to rival Real Madrid, Barca in Eyong race?

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Levante frontman Eyong has attracted admirers from some of the biggest names in European football.

The report states that Premier League title challengers Arsenal are looking at possibility of bringing the youngster to the Emirates in January.

With Eyong already featuring for Villarreal and Levante in a competitive match, he is unable to feature for any other clubs since this term.

As a result, the Gunners are supposedly looking to steal a march on other suitors by purchasing the attacker in the New Year, before loaning him back to Levante for the remainder of the campaign.

It is understood that Eyong has a modest £35m release clause inserted into his contract, with Real Madrid and Barcelona also keen on the talent.

Good Gyokeres backup?

Following the arrival of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon in the summer, Arsenal are now looking to bolster their options at striker behind the big Swede.

At the age of 22 and already ripping it up in La Liga, Eyong could an excellent long-term addition for the Gunners as they look to build a dynasty under Mikel Arteta.

The Cameroon international is also reportedly wanted by CSKA Moscow, but he is said to have no desire to move his career to Russia.