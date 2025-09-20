Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the La Liga clash between Levante and Real Madrid.

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Levante on Tuesday night.

The capital giants have won 26 of their 36 matches against Levante throughout history, including a 6-0 victory when the two teams last locked horns in May 2022.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Levante vs. Real Madrid kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday night.

Where is Levante vs. Real Madrid being played?

The match will take place at Estadi Ciutat de Valencia, which holds up to 26,354 spectators.

Real Madrid last visited the stadium in August 2021, playing out a 3-3 draw with Levante; Los Blancos' last away success over Tuesday's opponents came in October 2020.

How to watch Levante vs. Real Madrid in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Levante and Real Madrid will be available to watch on Premier Sports 2. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

How many times have Levante beaten Real Madrid?

Real Madrid will be the heavy favourites on Tuesday night, and they have a strong record against Levante, boasting a record of 26 wins, four draws and six defeats from 36 matches.

Levante's last win over Real Madrid came in January 2021 at Bernabeu, recording a 2-1 victory, while they recorded a 1-0 success on home soil in February 2020.

The Frogs have actually won two of their last five league games against Real Madrid, so they will enter Tuesday's clash on home soil with a degree of confidence.

No Data Analysis info