La Liga | Gameweek 6
Sep 23, 2025 at 8.30pm UK
 
Real Madrid logo

Levante
vs.
Real Madrid

Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Levante: Latest on Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy

By
Sports Mole takes a look at Real Madrid's injury and suspension situation ahead of Tuesday's La Liga clash with Levante.

Real Madrid will be looking to continue their impressive start to the season when they travel to the Estadio Ciutat de València for Tuesday's La Liga meeting with Levante.

Los Blancos have started the campaign with five consecutive La Liga victories, including a 2-0 win in Saturday's home clash against Espanyol, thanks to goals from Eder Militao and Kylian Mbappe.

Having collected 15 points, Xabi Alonso's side will enter the midweek round of fixtures with a two-point lead over Barcelona at the top of the table. 

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Levante, who claimed a 4-0 away victory over nine-man Girona at the weekend. 


Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League match on September 16, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Alexander-Arnold was forced off in the fifth minute of last Tuesday's Champions League meeting with Marseille at the Santiago Bernabeu. The hamstring injury is expected to keep him out of action fro around six to eight weeks. 

Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger on July 2, 2025Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Rudiger is set for an extended period on the sidelines after he suffered a thigh injury earlier this month. The current indication is that the experienced defender will not be back until December. 


Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy on March 4, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy has not featured for Real Madrid since he suffered a rupture in his right thigh in April's Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. There is no clear timeframe as to when the left-back will be ready to return to action.


REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for this game. Meanwhile, Dean Huijsen is available after serving a one-match ban. 

Written by
Ben Sully
