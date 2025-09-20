Eder Militao and Kylian Mbappe score the goals as Real Madrid record a 2-0 victory over Espanyol in Saturday's La Liga contest at Bernabeu.

Real Madrid extended their 100% start to the 2025-26 campaign to six matches on Saturday afternoon, with Xabi Alonso's side recording a 2-0 victory over Espanyol in La Liga.

Eder Militao's thunderbolt sent Los Blancos ahead in the 22nd minute, before Kylian Mbappe doubled the home side's advantage in the early stages of the second period.

Real Madrid are top of the La Liga table, five points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, while Espanyol remain third, with a strong start to the campaign seeing the Catalan outfit pick up 10 points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

It might be early in the season, but this win has seen Real Madrid move five points ahead of second-placed Barcelona in the La Liga table; the Catalan outfit will have the chance to close the gap back to two points on Sunday, but Real Madrid have been perfect this term, and they have the look of title winners.

Mbappe has been sensational this season, with the Frenchman in red-hot form, finding the back of the net on seven occasions in six appearances in all competitions.

There is such strength in depth in this Los Blancos outfit, and Franco Mastantuono has been a brilliant addition, with the Argentina international again putting in a brilliant performance on Saturday afternoon.

Dani Carvajal and Militao were also strong performers, and a clean sheet is always a positive, so this will go down as a strong afternoon for Alonso's side.

Real Madrid will now be looking to extend their winning run against Levante on Tuesday night, with that match coming ahead of what is shaping up to be a fascinating derby with Atletico Madrid on September 27.

REAL MADRID VS. ESPANYOL HIGHLIGHTS

Eder Militao goal vs. Espanyol (22nd min, Real Madrid 1-0 Espanyol)



That is just OUTRAGEOUS from Éder Militão! ?? A spectacular goal from an unlikely source for Real Madrid ⚪ ????????? ?? @sbk | 18+ | ?????? ?????? ??????????? pic.twitter.com/CAzdVPM4Fz

— Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 20, 2025

Real Madrid make the breakthrough in the 22nd minute of the match, and it is Militao on the scoresheet, with the centre-back finding the back of the net with an absolute stunner from distance.

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Espanyol (47th min, Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol)



Mbappé Magic! ? Another beautiful Real Madrid goal and the Frenchman's red-hot form continues ? ????????? ?? @sbk | 18+ | ?????? ?????? ??????????? pic.twitter.com/nnxZFor5Py

— Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) September 20, 2025

Mbappe doubles Real Madrid's lead in the early stages of the second period, as the France international fires into the back of the net from outside the box after smart work from Vinicius Junior down the left.

MAN OF THE MATCH - EDER MILITAO

Militao's goal in the first half was outstanding, but it was the centre-back's overall performance that earns him this award, as it was a defensive masterclass from the Brazilian.

The 27-year-old was rock solid at the back for the home side, while he was also excellent on the ball, completing 79 of his 83 passes against Espanyol on Saturday afternoon.

REAL MADRID VS. ESPANYOL MATCH STATS

Possession: Real Madrid 72%-28% Espanyol

Shots: Real Madrid 16-8 Espanyol

Shots on target: Real Madrid 5-1 Espanyol

Corners: Real Madrid 5-3 Espanyol

Fouls: Real Madrid 10-20 Espanyol

BEST STATS



26 - The goal for #RealMadrid ⚪️⚪️, scored by @edermilitao ??, came after a sequence of 26 passes, a record for a goal scored by a defender in @LaLigaEN since at least the 2005/06 season. Museum. pic.twitter.com/uhona8frm8

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 20, 2025



1 - Gonzalo García (21 years and 180 days) is the youngest Spanish striker to play his first @LaLigaEN match as a starter for #RealMadrid ⚪️⚪️ since Marco Asensio in August 2016 against Real Sociedad (20 years and 213 days). Confidence. pic.twitter.com/tNYIOBWM4A

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 20, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Real Madrid will be aiming to make it seven straight wins in all competitions at the start of the 2025-26 campaign when they head to Levante in La Liga on Tuesday.

Espanyol, meanwhile, will be bidding to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they host Valencia on the same night.

