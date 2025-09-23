Real Madrid continue their perfect start to the season with a 4-1 win in La Liga against Levante at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia on Tuesday.

Real Madrid continued their perfect start to the season, when they beat Levante 4-1 in La Liga on Tuesday at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

Real's Vinicius Junior opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark, poking an effort from the right into the opposite corner.

A swift counter-attack saw Franco Mastantuono double Los Blancos' lead before half time, but the hosts did pull one back less than 10 minutes into the second half thanks to Etta Eyong's close-range header.

However, a Kylian Mbappe brace shortly after sealed all three points, and Los Blancos took home all three points.

Real are in first place with 18 points from six games - five points ahead of second-placed Barcelona - while Levante are 16th with four points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Levante have conceded 13 goals in their six La Liga matches, and they now ranks as the division's second leakiest team, though only three sides have scored more than their 10 goals.

As for Real, the win will be a welcome one considering some supporters feared that their defence would prove costly given left-back Alvaro Carreras started as a centre-back.

Xabi Alonso has overseen seven wins from seven in 2025-26, and he will be delighted by the performance of Vinicius Junior given there had been rumours that the Brazilian was beginning to feel frustrated at the club.

LEVANTE VS. REAL MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

28th min: Levante 0-1 Real Madrid (Vinicius Junior)

Vinicius Junior receives the ball just inside the box on the right, and he squares up a defender before poking a shot at goal that flies into the left side of the net.

A moment of ingenuity!

38th min: Levante 0-2 Real Madrid (Franco Mastantuono)

Real Madrid counter down Levante's left and Vinicius Junior switches play to a rampaging Franco Mastantuono, who drives at goal before striking into the roof of the net from the right side of the penalty area.

Deadly on the counter!

54th min: Levante 1-2 Real Madrid (Etta Eyong)

Ivan Romero strikes at goal from the right, but his effort deflects and loops over Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who can only watch as Etta Eyong heads home from a yard out.

Game on!

64th min: Levante 1-3 Real Madrid (Kylian Mbappe)

Kylian Mbappe steps up to take a penalty following a foul on the Frenchman by Unai Elgezabal, and the striker sends his effort straight down the middle.

A quick response!

66th min: Levante 1-4 Real Madrid (Kylian Mbappe)

Mbappe is played through on goal by Arda Guler, and the forward rounds the goalkeeper before finishing into an empty net from the right side of the six-yard box.

Game over!

MAN OF THE MATCH - VINICIUS JUNIOR

Vinicius Junior's time at Real Madrid this season has been rife with speculation that he is unhappy under Alonso, but his performance on Tuesday suggested otherwise.

Real were under pressure in the first half, but a moment of brilliance in the first 45 minutes led to his side's opening goal, and his assist gave Los Blancos clear daylight.

LEVANTE VS. REAL MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Levante 38%-62% Real Madrid

Shots: Levante 11-24 Real Madrid

Shots on target: Levante 2-10 Real Madrid

Corners: Levante 1-6 Real Madrid

Fouls: Levante 17-9 Real Madrid

BEST STATS



WHAT NEXT?

Levante will travel to face Getafe on Saturday in their next La Liga match, and they will then take on Real Oviedo in the league on October 4.

As for Real, a fierce battle against rivals Atletico on Saturday, before playing Villarreal a week later.

