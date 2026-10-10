Preview: Levante vs Sevilla - prediction, team news, lineups

Sevilla will head on their travels for Monday's La Liga clash against Levante at the Estadi Cuitat de Valencia.

The hosts head into the contest in 17th place in La Liga, while Sevilla are in fifth spot following a strong start to the season.

Match preview

After narrowly avoiding the drop last term, a return of one win from six games suggests Levante will be in another relegation fight this season.

That sole victory came in an emphatic 5-2 scoreline against Real Betis on matchday three, but rather than building on that impressive result, they added just a point to their tally in their last three outings before the international window.

After playing out a goalless affair against newly-promoted Malaga, the Granotes put in a valiant effort in a 4-2 defeat against reigning La Liga champions Barcelona, before they fell to a 3-1 loss in their away meeting with regional rivals Villarreal.

Levante entered the current matchday with a game in hand on the teams around them after last month's home clash against Athletic Club was postponed, but they will still be concerned that they are sitting just outside the bottom three on goal difference and only have one more point than at this stage of last season.

They can at least take comfort from the fact they have won seven of their previous nine home games in La Liga (D1, L1), with their only defeat in that period coming against Barcelona in their most recent outing at the Cuitat de Valencia.

One of those seven victories came in April's meeting against Sevilla, which saw Ivan Romero net a brace as Levante completed a league double over the Andalusian side.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Meanwhile, Luis Garcia Plaza has made a positive start to his first full season in the Sevilla dugout, having seen his charges record four victories, one and two defeats in seven La Liga outings.

Both of those losses came against the current top two at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, including a 3-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid at the end of August.

Sevilla bounced back from that result with a three-game unbeaten run that included back-to-back 1-0 victories against Valencia and Deportivo A Coruna, before they were stopped in their tracks by another 3-1 loss at home to leaders Barcelona.

Youssouf Fofana put Sevilla ahead with his first La Liga goal, but the Andalusian side ultimately had no response to a Raphinha hat-trick.

Having had three weeks to reflect upon that result, Sevilla return to action as one of four teams yet to lose a LaLiga away game this season, having won two and drawn one of their three road trips.

Sevilla may have lost away to Levante last term, but they have emerged victorious in three of their previous five visits to the Cuitat de Valencia, scoring at least three goals in two of those victories.

Levante La Liga form:

Sevilla La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Levante are expected to be without the services of Hugo Sotelo and Karl Etta Eyong due to knee and muscle injuries respectively.

Liverpool loanee Ifeanyi Ndukwe is pushing for his first start after featuring as a substitute in Levante’s last two games before the international window.

In the final third, Ivan Romero will be looking to pick up where he left off before the three-week break, with the striker aiming to score in a third consecutive game.

As for Sevilla, defender Marcao is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up a muscle injury in the friendly against Aston Villa at the start of the month.

Forward Lucas Stassin is in a race against time to recover from an adductor issue in time for Monday's away trip.

Key attacker Ruben Vargas is set to make his return to the matchday squad after missing the last six league games with a knee issue.

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, Dela, Ndukwe, Sanchez; Olasagasti, Rey, Bardeli; Brugui, Fernandez, Romero

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Iglesias, Castrin, Salas, Suazo; Kochorashvili, Agoume, Fofana; Sierra, Correia, Ure

We say: Levante 1-1 Sevilla

Levante have been a strong force at home since the middle of February, but we think a share of the spoils will be the best they can hope for when they take on a Sevilla side that are yet to lose on their travels this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.