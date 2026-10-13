Free Howe turned down Champions League club approach — Man United and Fulham linked

Eddie Howe was approached by Ligue 1 club Lens in September following Dino Toppmoller’s sacking but rejected the move, according to TeamTalk. The former Newcastle United boss, who has been without a club since leaving St James’ Park on July 31st, was considered as a potential candidate but the Lens project was ultimately deemed unsuitable by those around him.

‘This opportunity was not considered appropriate for Howe, and it appears those around him did not view it as a natural next step,’ TeamTalk reported.

Toppmoller had only taken charge of the northern French club during the summer as a replacement for Pierre Sage, who departed for Crystal Palace. The German boss lasted just six matches, with the club citing a breakdown in his relationship with the squad, disagreement with the board and poor results as the three primary reasons for his departure. Lens were in tenth place in Ligue 1 at the time. Yannick Cahuzac was subsequently promoted from assistant to manager and has since been confirmed in the role.

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Why Eddie Howe said no and what comes next

The approach came despite Lens being in the Champions League this season, which would have given Howe access to European competition for the first time in his managerial career. That prospect was not sufficient to convince him, with his camp reportedly assessing the opportunity against his ambitions in English football.

Howe has 369 Premier League matches and 18 Champions League fixtures on his managerial record, built almost entirely during his time at Bournemouth and Newcastle United. He left St James’ Park having taken the Magpies to two consecutive Champions League campaigns.

The 48-year-old is understood to be willing to return to management when the right situation presents itself. He has been mentioned prominently in discussions around the Manchester United vacancy should Michael Carrick lose his position, and his name has also been linked with Fulham should Alvaro Arbeloa’s tenure come to an early end.