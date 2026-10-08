Preview: Leicester City vs Peterborough United - prediction, team news, lineups

Leicester City will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Peterborough United to the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts are 14th in the League One table after seven matches, while Peterborough are 23rd.

Match preview

Leicester have made an inconsistent start following a second consecutive relegation.

Russell Martin's side have taken nine points from their opening seven matches, recording two wins, three draws and two defeats.

The Foxes' last league outing was a 1-1 draw away to Barnsley, which was followed by a 6-1 thrashing of Fulham's Under-21s and a 2-1 defeat to Stevenage in the EFL Trophy.

Leicester have shown plenty of attacking quality, scoring in each of their last four games across all competitions, but they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five.

Posh confirm appointment of Robbie Savage as the club's new first team manager on a long-term contract. Details ➡️ https://t.co/XlHF8PZ2kH #pufc https://t.co/YyWZ8QGiTY — Peterborough United (@theposh) October 2, 2026

Peterborough, meanwhile, sit second from bottom with just five points from eight league games.

The Posh have won once in the league and sacked head coach Luke Williams following a 2-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers last month.

Former Leicester midfielder Robbie Savage has replaced him at the helm and began his reign with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Ipswich Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

Harry Leonard scored twice in that match, while Peterborough raced into a four-goal lead during an impressive first-half display.

Savage will now take charge of his first league game at the King Power Stadium, with Peterborough desperate to pick up their second victory.

Leicester City League One form:

Leicester City form (all competitions):

Peterborough United League One form:

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / James Holyoak/Alamy

Leicester had several players away on international duty and it remains to be seen whether they will all be available to start against Peterborough.

Will Smallbone joined on a free transfer earlier this month, but is more likely to feature off the bench with John Lundstram, Sammy Braybrooke and Louis Page expected to start in midfield.

Leonard is likely to start up front for Peterborough after bagging a brace in midweek, with support out wide from Bolu Shofowoke and Owura Edwards.

Liam Kelly and Harry Ashfield are expected to start in the centre of the park.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

McCarthy; Aluko, Souttar, O'Hora, Thomas; Lundstram, Braybrooke, Page; Cullen, Riis, Alves

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Johnston, Mendonca, Weir, Mills; Ashfield, Kelly; Edwards, Williams, Shofowoke; Leonard

We say: Leicester City 2-1 Peterborough United

Leicester should have enough quality to beat a Peterborough side that has struggled so far, although there is a chance the Posh could benefit from a new-manager bounce.

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