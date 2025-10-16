Celtic are reportedly considering a move for out-of-favour Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier ahead of the January transfer window.

Starting 2025 as the first-choice shot-stopper at Elland Road, the 25-year-old has endured a severe fall from grace and into obscurity.

Meslier was dropped for Karl Darlow near the end of the 2024-25 Championship campaign, meaning that the Frenchman's future came into question over the summer.

The 'keeper is yet to kick a competitive ball for Daniel Farke's side in 2025-26 but has made the matchday squad in recent matches.

Leeds return from the two-week international break with an all-important trip to relegation rivals Burnley on Saturday afternoon at Turf Moor.

Celtic eyeing up Leeds outcast Meslier?

According to Leeds United News, Meslier could be waving goodbye to Leeds United during the January transfer window in a few months' time.

The report claims that the 25-year-old's situation at Elland Road has captured the attention of Celtic, who are competing in the Europa League this season.

It is understood that the Bhoys would be open to bringing Meslier to Glasgow in the New Year, providing competition in the goalkeeping ranks.

Kasper Schmeichel has represented an experienced option for Celtic in recent years, however the Denmark international turns 39 in December.

With that in mind and as they look to build for the future under head coach Brendan Rodgers, Celtic have supposedly earmarked Meslier as a possible addition.

Meslier's Leeds nightmare

This time last year, Meslier was the undisputed first-choice option for a Leeds United side who were chasing down a spot in the Premier League.

Now that the Whites have returned to the promised land, the Frenchman has been cast aside, with Lucas Perri taking the spot in between the sticks.

When both Perri and Darlow are available, Meslier does not even make the bench for Leeds, who are clearly moving in a different direction.