Ostracised Leeds star 'makes decision' over next move

A new report indicates that Illan Meslier is aware of all potential outcomes regarding his future at Leeds United.

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier reportedly knows what lies ahead for his career after losing his place under Daniel Farke.

The Frenchman lost his spot in the Leeds team following consecutive 2-2 draws against Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City in March, and he has not played competitively for Farke since.

Since being dropped in the final rounds of last season, the arrival of Lucas Perri further moved Meslier down the pecking order, with the ex-Lorient man not featuring in any of the first three Premier League matches of this season.

Further emphasising the Frenchman's position in the squad is the preference for Karl Darlow in the last three games after Perri's injury.

Ostracised Meslier reportedly decides Leeds future

According to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Meslier will not rush into a decision given that he has less than a year remaining on his Leeds contract.

“Meslier is in a good position because he’s out of contract next summer and he can leave for free or he can agree a pre-contract in January,” said O'Rourke on the Inside Track podcast.

“So, he can decide his own future right now due to his contract situation. I’m sure Leeds would love to try and sell them in January and get some money for them. But I don’t think the player will be rushing into anything just then as well.”

Meslier has been at Leeds since August 2019 after signing from Lorient on a temporary deal and has primarily been the Whites' first-choice shot-stopper since making his move permanent in 2020.

Can Meslier regain his starting role at Leeds?

There is a clear disagreement between the player and the club, with Leeds clearly preferring to sell him in the upcoming winter transfer window to earn a transfer fee.

However, Meslier's contract situation means he can stay at the club for this season and leave on a free transfer, denying the promoted club any compensation.

The France international, once considered a key player for Leeds, having made 35, 38, and 34 appearances in the previous three seasons in the Premier League, might not play another match in the English top flight unless both Perri and Darlow are unavailable due to injury.

If the shot-stopper’s situation stays the same at the start of the January window, he could consider a move away from Elland Road to secure regular competitive match action.