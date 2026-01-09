Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'enquire' for highly-rated Brazilian defender following Everton rejection

By Carter White | 09 Jan 2026 10:34 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 10:46

Leeds United and Everton are reportedly interested in signing Real Betis defender Natan this month.

The Elland Road club are targeting centre-back reinforcements in January, with Danilho Doekhi of Union Berlin capturing the attention of the Yorkshire side.

However, it is said that Leeds face intense competition from title challengers Aston Villa in the race for the Bundesliga defender.

Focusing on Natan, the 24-year-old has made 18 appearances in La Liga for a Real Betis side fighting for European qualification.

Since making the initial loan move from Napoli to the Spanish outfit in August 2024, Natan has featured in 67 matches, scoring on two occasions.

Leeds, Everton 'keen' on Real Betis star Natan

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercato, two Premier League clubs are looking to sign Real Betis man Natan during the January transfer window.

The report claims that both Leeds and Everton have enquired for the services of the 24-year-old centre-back so far this season.

There is supposedly yet to be a forthcoming offer from Daniel Farke's side for Natan, however the same cannot be said for the Merseyside outfit.

As per Spanish publication Ficheiro, Everton have seen a £22m bid for the talents of the Brazilian rejected this month.

It remains to be seen whether David Moyes's troops propose an improved deal or focus on other transfer targets.

Changing priorities for Leeds

Near the beginning of the campaign, it was thought that Leeds would focus purely on the addition of attacking players in January.

However, following a change in system to a 3-5-2 in recent months, there is now greater emphasis on squad depth at centre-back.

Farke and company are looking to move decisively in the winter window to bolster their backline, with Natan representing an exciting potential arrival.