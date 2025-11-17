Leeds United are reportedly preparing to say goodbye to the talents of four senior players over the next 12 months.

The Whites have made a steady start to life back at the top table of English football after winning the Championship title in 2024-25.

However, Daniel Farke's side suffered a damaging defeat just prior to the November international break, losing 3-1 at the home of Nottingham Forest.

Sean Dyche secured his maiden success in the top flight as head coach of the Tricky Trees, with Morgan Gibbs-White finding the net in the match.

With 11 games down of the 2025-26 term, Leeds are currently occupying 16th spot in the Premier League standings, one point above the relegation zone.

Leeds to offload four players in January?

According to Sky Sports News, Leeds could be preparing to say goodbye to a number of first-team players ahead of the winter window.

The report claims that the newly-promoted Yorkshire outfit might offload Illan Meslier, whose current deal expires at the end of the season.

Staying in the goalkeeping department, Karl Darlow also has less than a year left on his terms and could be shipped out in the New Year.

Completing a potential shot-stopping trio in the departure lounge, Alex Cairns supposedly has no long-term future at the Elland Road club.

Moving into the full-back department, Sam Byram has not been a regular in the Premier League this term and could be moved on in January.

Perri taking charge

This time last year, Frenchman Meslier was the undisputed first-choice option in the Leeds net as they cantered towards Championship promotion.

However, a severe downturn in fortunes for the 25-year-old has seen him left on the fringes of the squad, with Lucas Perri taking charge.

Starting six Premier League matches to date, the Brazilian has kept two clean sheets as the Whites look to avoid an immediate return to the second tier.