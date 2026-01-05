Newcastle United vs. Leeds United: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Jan 2026 12:37 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 12:37

Newcastle United will continue their Premier League campaign with a home fixture against Leeds United on Wednesday night.

The Magpies will enter the match off the back of a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, and back-to-back successes in the Premier League have allowed them to move up into ninth spot in the division.

Eddie Howe's side will be looking to record a third straight league victory on Wednesday against a Leeds side that have shown a lot of improvement in recent weeks.

Indeed, the Whites are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League matches, including draws with Sunderland, Liverpool and Manchester United in their last three games.

Leeds are currently 16th in the table, eight points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United in the battle to remain in the division.

Recent meetings between Newcastle and Leeds suggest that this match could be another close game, with a valuable three points on offer for both sides.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 101

Leeds United wins: 39

Draws: 22

Newcastle United wins: 40

Leeds United and Newcastle United have played against each other 101 times in total across all competitions, with the Magpies marginally leading the overall head-to-head record having posted 40 wins to the Whites’ 39, while 22 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

November 1924 was the very first time that these two clubs locked horns, sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the old Division One before Newcastle celebrated the first victory of this fixture four months later (4-1).

Both Leeds and Newcastle had their fair share of successes during their regular battles in Divisions One and Two over the years, but it was the former who registered 28 league victories to the Magpies’ 25 up until the late 1980s, including 20 wins out of 34 games between and 1931 and 1971.

Leeds and Newcastle have only ever faced each other six times in domestic cup competitions. While the Whites have won both FA Cup meetings in 1931 (4-1) and 1933 (3-0), both teams have won two EFL Cup ties each, with Newcastle winning the most recent (2-0) in the third round of the 2013 competition.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Leeds and Newcastle have butted heads 29 times in total and it is the Magpies who have celebrated 12 victories to the Whites’ seven, while 10 matches - including their first three - all ended as draws.

The most recent meeting came on gameweek three of the 2025-26 Premier League season, when Leeds and Newcastle were locked level in an eventual 0-0 draw.

Leeds’ biggest Premier League win over Newcastle came in December 2020 when they secured a 5-2 triumph at Elland Road, while the Magpies have also prevailed in goal-laden encounters, memorably coming out on top in a 4-3 thriller in December 2001 courtesy of Nolberto Solano’s 90th-minute winner.

Previous meetings

Aug 30, 2025: Leeds United 0-0 Newcastle United (Premier League)

May 13, 2023: Leeds United 2-2 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Dec 31, 2022: Newcastle United 0-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Jan 22, 2022: Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Sep 17, 2021: Newcastle United 1-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Jan 26, 2021: Newcastle United 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 16, 2020: Leeds United 5-2 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Apr 14, 2017: Newcastle United 1-1 Leeds United (Championship)

Nov 20, 2016: Leeds United 0-2 Newcastle United (Championship)

Sep 25, 2013: Newcastle United 2-0 Leeds United (League Cup)

Jan 07, 2004: Newcastle United 1-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Aug 17, 2003: Leeds United 2-2 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Feb 22, 2003: Leeds United 0-3 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Sep 11, 2002: Newcastle United 0-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Jan 12, 2002: Newcastle United 3-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 22, 2001: Leeds United 3-4 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Jan 20, 2001: Leeds United 1-3 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2000: Newcastle United 2-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Apr 23, 2000: Newcastle United 2-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Sep 25, 1999: Leeds United 3-2 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Feb 06, 1999: Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Aug 30, 2025: Leeds United 0-0 Newcastle United (Premier League)

May 13, 2023: Leeds United 2-2 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Dec 31, 2022: Newcastle United 0-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Jan 22, 2022: Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Sep 17, 2021: Newcastle United 1-1 Leeds United (Premier League)

Jan 26, 2021: Newcastle United 1-2 Leeds United (Premier League)

Dec 16, 2020: Leeds United 5-2 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Jan 07, 2004: Newcastle United 1-0 Leeds United (Premier League)

Aug 17, 2003: Leeds United 2-2 Newcastle United (Premier League)

Feb 22, 2003: Leeds United 0-3 Newcastle United (Premier League)