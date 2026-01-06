Premier League Gameweek 21
Newcastle
Jan 7, 2026 8.15pm
Leeds

Team News: Newcastle United vs. Leeds United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Newcastle vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Newcastle United will continue their Premier League campaign at home to Leeds United on Wednesday night.

The Magpies are ninth in the Premier League table, while Leeds are down in 16th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

NEWCASTLE VS. LEEDS

NEWCASTLE

Out: William Osula (ankle), Dan Burn (chest), Emil Krafth (knee)

Doubtful: Anthony Elanga (knee), Jacob Murphy (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Wissa, Gordon

LEEDS

Out: Daniel James (thigh), Joe Rodon (foot)

Doubtful: Jayden Bogle (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Bijol, Bornauw, Struijk; Justin, Stach, Aaronson, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

