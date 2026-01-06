Team News: Newcastle United vs. Leeds United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 06 Jan 2026 20:15 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 20:15

Newcastle United will continue their Premier League campaign at home to Leeds United on Wednesday night.

The Magpies are ninth in the Premier League table, while Leeds are down in 16th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

NEWCASTLE

Out: William Osula (ankle), Dan Burn (chest), Emil Krafth (knee)

Doubtful: Anthony Elanga (knee), Jacob Murphy (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Wissa, Gordon

LEEDS

Out: Daniel James (thigh), Joe Rodon (foot)

Doubtful: Jayden Bogle (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Bijol, Bornauw, Struijk; Justin, Stach, Aaronson, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor