Team News: Newcastle United vs. Leeds United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Newcastle United will continue their Premier League campaign at home to Leeds United on Wednesday night.
The Magpies are ninth in the Premier League table, while Leeds are down in 16th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
NEWCASTLE VS. LEEDS
NEWCASTLE
Out: William Osula (ankle), Dan Burn (chest), Emil Krafth (knee)
Doubtful: Anthony Elanga (knee), Jacob Murphy (thigh), Jamaal Lascelles (fitness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Wissa, Gordon
LEEDS
Out: Daniel James (thigh), Joe Rodon (foot)
Doubtful: Jayden Bogle (calf)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Bijol, Bornauw, Struijk; Justin, Stach, Aaronson, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor