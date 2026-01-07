Wolves transfer news: Leeds namechecked as admirers of Slovakia international by agent

By Darren Plant | 07 Jan 2026 16:05

The agent of Denis Vavro has claimed that Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing the Wolfsberg defender.

With the winter transfer window now open, both of the Premier League clubs are expected to try to strengthen their squad.

While Leeds currently sit clear of the relegation zone, Wolves are bottom of the Premier League table and will inevitably make additions.

According to agent Martin Petras, who was speaking to TV Noviny, the two clubs are among four that have specifically enquired about Vavro.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Leeds, Wolves among Vavro suitors

Petras also revealed that Roma and Fiorentina were also admirers of the Slovakia international.

He said: "I’ve heard reports that AS Roma and Fiorentina are interested in him, and I’ve also read about interest from Leeds and Wolverhampton.

"I can confirm that clubs are asking about him. From Italy, Spain, the Premier League, but also other teams from the Bundesliga."

However, Petras suggested that prolonged discussions could lie ahead with there being differences of opinions when it comes to the terms of a transfer.

© Imago / Focus Images

Petras added: "Everyone wants a loan deal, they are focusing on the fact that he hasn’t played recently.

"However, when we insist on a transfer, they don’t want it, saying that it’s not interesting for them. This is because many clubs don’t have the funds for transfers during the winter transfer window."

What is Denis Vavro's situation?

The 29-year-old central defender has accumulated just one start and three substitute outings for Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga during 2025-26.

An adductor injury kept him sidelined until November 22, and he has not started since playing 90 minutes in a 3-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on that date.

Since joining Wolfsburg at the start of 2024-25, Vavro has made 37 appearances, while the last of his 30 outings for Slovakia came in June.