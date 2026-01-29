Leeds lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Daniel Farke hopes for double injury boost

By Ben Knapton | 29 Jan 2026 10:16 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 10:25

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke may receive a double boost on the injury front for Saturday's Premier League showdown with leaders Arsenal at Elland Road.

The Whites settled for a 1-1 draw with Everton on Monday night without Daniel James, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Jaka Bijol, but the former two have not been ruled out of gameweek 24 just yet.

Gudmundsson's prospective return from an adductor issue could give Farke a left-sided dilemma, after James Justin occupied the left wing-back role at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and struck the opening goal.

Justin could switch to the right flank at Jayden Bogle's expense, but there is still no guarantee that Gudmundsson will be available, so Farke may go with an unchanged XI from Monday's stalemate.

Ilia Gruev, Anton Stach and Ethan Ampadu would reprise their midfield roles if that is the case, with Brenden Aaronson operating slightly further forward in support of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The former Everton striker failed to fire against his old club on Monday - meaning he boasts just one goal from his last five top-flight games - and he has failed to score against Arsenal since the pre-lockdown days of February 2020.

Further back, Sebastiaan Bornauw should be retained in defence while Bijol recovers from a thigh problem, while Karl Darlow may have done enough to keep Lucas Perri at bay in between the sticks again.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Rodon, Struijk, Bornauw; Bogle, Gruev, Stach, Ampadu, Justin; Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin

