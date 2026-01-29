Arsenal lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Kai Havertz decision made

By Ben Knapton | 29 Jan 2026 10:25 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 10:25

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is blessed with a three-way attacking dilemma for Saturday's Premier League showdown with Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Gunners made it eight wins from eight in the Champions League with a 3-2 victory over Kairat on Wednesday, shortly after going down to Manchester United by the same scoreline in the top flight.

Gabriel Jesus started the latter match but failed to make the desired impact, while Viktor Gyokeres took just two minutes to break the deadlock against Kairat with his 10th goal of the season in all competitions.

However, Kai Havertz was the star of the show in midweek with a goal and assist, and having come through that 45-minute cameo unscathed, the German should certainly be in contention for a first top-flight start of the season.

Havertz has our backing to lead the line at Elland Road with support from Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard; the ex-Chelsea man started in a deeper role in midweek, but captain Martin Odegaard will no doubt come back into the XI here.

Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice - the latter back from a European ban - should also return to a familiar midfield, and it will be all change on the defensive front as well, fitness permitting.

William Saliba and Jurrien Timber missed the win over Kairat with knocks, but the pair are expected to be given the green light to take their places at the back.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

