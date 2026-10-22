Leeds injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Sunderland: Joe Rodon, Dan James latest

Leeds United will head on their travels for Sunday's Premier League clash against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Daniel Farke's side are sitting in seventh spot in the Premier League table after taking 10 points from their opening seven matches.

The Yorkshire side have won just one of their last six league games, although four of those have finished all square, including a 1-1 draw against Manchester United last time out.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Leeds' latest injury and suspension news before their meeting with Sunderland, who are propping up the standings after losing each of their last four league games.

© Iconsport / Lee Keuneke / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodon has been out of action since sustaining a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw with Brentford at the end of August. The defender is making good progress in his recovery, but he is not expected to be ready for Sunday's away trip.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: October 25 (vs. Sunderland)

James has missed the last two matches with a back issue. The winger returned to training before the draw with Manchester United, so there is a good chance he will return to the matchday squad this weekend.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Joseph remains sidelined with a serious knee injury he sustained in April during his loan spell with Spanish side Mallorca.

LEEDS' SUSPENSION LIST

Leeds have no players suspended for Sunday's away trip.