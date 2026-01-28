Preview: Lazio vs Genoa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 28 Jan 2026 15:30 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 15:35

Miles apart earlier this season, only six points separate Lazio and Genoa before they kick off Serie A's 23rd matchday at Stadio Olimpico.

The two teams will meet in Rome on Friday evening, with the hosts in crisis mode and their visitors inching closer to safety.

Match preview

In keeping with several post-match sermons recently delivered by frustrated managers, Maurizio Sarri openly criticised Lazio's lack of ambition and suggested they could be set for a relegation fight after last week's 0-0 draw with Lecce.

Just days after losing 3-0 at home to upwardly mobile Como, the Biancocelesti were unable to bounce back with a morale-boosting win at Stadio Via del Mare, prompting Sarri's latest outburst.

While demotion to Serie B is not realistically on the cards, Lazio have slumped down to ninth place after shedding several key players from an already slim squad.

Now 11 points adrift of sixth-placed Como in the race for European qualification, they have already lost Taty Castellanos and Matteo Guendouzi, while others are apparently eyeing an exit.

Previously a stronghold, the capital club have won just four league games at Stadio Olimpico - and none so far this year - but history will still be on their side this weekend.

Before returning to their headquarters on Friday, Lazio have won seven of the last nine home meetings with Genoa, who they also beat 3-0 back in September.

Including that home defeat earlier this season, Genoa have lost their last four Serie A games against Lazio without even scoring; glancing further back, the Grifone have kept just one clean sheet across the last 17.

Yet, under Daniele De Rossi - a Roma legend who will be doubly determined to beat the Biancocelesti - they can head south with both hope and expectation.

Genoa are unbeaten in five games since the start of 2026, and that run has helped them climb away from acute danger.

Drifting towards the drop before his arrival, De Rossi's side are now six points above the bottom three, having pulled off a remarkable comeback last Sunday.

After trailing by two goals at home to Bologna, the Ligurian club fully capitalised when their visitors went down to 10 men, with Junior Messias scoring a late winner that sent Stadio Ferraris into a frenzy.

Now, Genoa can pull within three points of Lazio by posting rare back-to-back wins, which would also put pressure on their relegation rivals who play later this weekend.

Lazio Serie A form:

D L D W L D

Genoa Serie A form:

L D D W D W

Team News

Although Lazio have lost several players - most recently, Greek goalkeeper Christos Mandas to Bournemouth - new arrivals Kenneth Taylor and Petar Ratkov have just been joined by Italy international Daniel Maldini.

Signed on an initial loan from Atalanta BC, the latter will hope to feature on Friday, as the Biancocelesti's attack has been blunt for most of the season.

Matteo Cancellieri and captain Mattia Zaccagni are the club's joint-top Serie A scorers with three goals apiece - both were on target in September's reverse fixture.

Sarri is still missing Samuel Gigot and Patric due to injury, while Nicolo Rovella remains short of fitness after a long layoff.

Genoa's absence list includes Albert Gronbaek, Benjamin Siegrist and new boy Tommaso Baldanzi, who recently joined on loan from Roma.

Goalscoring centre-back Leo Ostigard can return, though, after serving a one-match suspension, meaning Sebastian Otoa may make way.

Main marksman Lorenzo Colombo has only scored one of his five league goals on the road, so he will aim to improve that modest away record at the Olimpico.

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Provedel; Lazzari, Gila, Romagnoli, Marusic; Basic, Cataldi, Taylor; Cancellieri, Ratkov, Zaccagni

Genoa possible starting lineup:

Leali; Marcandalli, Ostigard, Vasquez; Norton-Cuffy, Frendrup, Malinovskyi, Ellertsson, Martin; Vitinha, Colombo

We say: Lazio 1-1 Genoa

Morale must be low in the Lazio camp, given a downturn in results and their manager's downbeat media appearances.

By contrast, Genoa are on a high following five games without defeat; so, the Grifone should end their losing streak in this fixture by claiming a valuable point.

