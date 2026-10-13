Team News: LASK Linz vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Liverpool are looking to maintain their 100% start in the Champions League on Wednesday night, when they travel to face LASK Linz at Raiffeisen Arena for their second league-phase clash.

The Black-Whites were beaten 1-0 by AEK Athens on matchday one, while the Reds came from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 at Anfield.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

LASK LINZ

Out: Ramiz Harakate (knee), George Bello (muscle)

Doubtful: Moses Usor (shoulder)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Jungwirth; Mbuyamba, Alemao, Andrade; Jorgensen, Ljubicic, Bogarde, Horvath, Dibango; Kalajdzic, Lang

LIVERPOOL

Out: Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Conor Bradley (knee)

Doubtful: Alexander Isak (thigh), Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring), Cody Gakpo (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Barcola, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Koumas