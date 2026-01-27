Juventus transfer fews: Old Lady 'linked' with Man Utd forward after Luciano Spalletti makes demand

By Seye Omidiora | 27 Jan 2026 04:32

Juventus are reportedly in the market for a new striker, and they could be looking at the Premier League for a possible solution.

Luciano Spalletti's remarks after Juventus crushed Napoli 3-0 on Sunday clearly pointed to the experienced manager's desire for a different kind of striker for the Bianconeri.

“There are strikers like Hojlund who drop into midfield, you smash the ball into them, and they still make it playable,” said Spalletti to DAZN via Football Italia.

“That’s something we don’t have. David is fine for scoring goals, but when you look further, you also need someone who battles physically with the centre-back.

"We don’t need a striker to score goals, but for that kind of job. David is very strong, but he can’t do that kind of job."

Juventus director Giorgio Chiellini admitted before the victory in Turin that Fenerbahce and Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri was against a switch to Allianz Stadium due to a preference for a permanent transfer, and the Old Lady have now been linked to another forward.

Juve 'eye' Premier League-based striker

According to a La Gazzetta dello Sport report Joshua Zirkzee has emerged as a serious candidate for a mid-season move to the Allianz Stadium.

The 24-year-old Dutchman has struggled for regular playing time at Manchester United since his arrival from Bologna and is reportedly concerned about his place in the Netherlands squad for the 2026 World Cup.

While Michael Carrick has recently taken charge at Old Trafford, it remains unclear if the striker features in the long-term plans of the new head coach.

Currently missing through injury, the Dutchman played 16 minutes against Burnley under Darren Fletcher and featured for 28 minutes in the Red Devils' FA Cup defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Juventus previously attempted to sign the forward during the summer of 2024 and are understood to be exploring a loan deal with an option to buy.

Is Zirkzee the profile of striker Juventus need?

Having suggested that he wants a battering ram profile, Zirkzee does not completely fit the suggestion made by Spalletti.

The Dutchman, however, is able to link the play and combine effectively with teammates, thereby offering a solution to the Old Lady.

Given their interest in En-Nesyri, whose aerial ability significanly trumps Zirkzee's, it remains to be seen how Spalletti reacts to the alternative option of signing the Man Utd player.