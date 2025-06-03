Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Asia clash between Iraq and South Korea, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

South Korea travel to the Basra International Stadium to face Iraq in AFC World Cup qualifying on Thursday evening.

Both nations are placed in the top four of Group B and are still harbouring aspirations of securing their spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Match preview

With just two Group B fixtures left to play, Iraq remain in contention to qualify for their first World Cup since 1986, although their hopes of securing a top-two finish are hanging in the balance following a dip in form.

After picking up seven points from their opening three qualifiers (W2 D1), Iraq have since come out on top in only one of their last five matches (D2 L2), with a 1-0 win away against Oman followed by a 2-2 home draw with Kuwait and a 2-1 defeat to Palestine in March.

Ranked 59th in the world by FIFA, Iraq currently sit third in Group B and require just one point from their final two fixtures to guarantee their place in the fourth round of qualifying.

Graham Arnold's side will be targeting a top-two finish and automatic qualification, though, with just one point separating themselves from second-placed Jordan, who they face in a potentially-pivotal final qualifier away from home next Tuesday.

Iraq have lost each of their last three meetings with South Korea and defeat on Thursday would end their top-two hopes if Jordan were to claim maximum points against fourth-placed Oman.

South Korea, meanwhile, can secure top spot in Group B and will follow fellow Asian nations Japan and Iran in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup if they beat Iraq, and Jordan fail to win against Oman.

Hong Myung-bo is yet to lose as head coach of the Taegeuk Warriors, who have won four and drawn four of their eight qualifiers, accumulating 16 points to move three points clear of Jordan in second place.

South Korea, who have qualified for each of the last six World Cups, could have wrapped up top spot sooner, but they have drawn each of their last three Group B matches by a 1-1 scoreline with Palestine, Oman and Jordan. They did beat Iraq 3-2 on home soil, though, in the reverse fixture in October last year.

Ranked 23rd in the world by FIFA, South Korea have in fact not lost any of their last 10 encounters with Iraq (in 90 minutes) across all competitions (W6 D4) since suffering a 1-0 defeat in the Asian Cup final back in 1972, which bodes well ahead of Thursday's contest.

Iraq AFC World Cup Qualifying form:

Iraq form (all competitions):





South Korea AFC World Cup Qualifying form:

Team News

Iraq will be without right-back Mustafa Saadoon who has been forced to withdraw from the squad due to injury, while the likes of 84-cap Amjad Attwan and 50-cap Hussein Ali Al-Saedi have been left out having previously been included in a preliminary squad.

Aymen Hussein, Iraq's fifth-highest goalscorer (32) of all time, is expected to lead the line as captain and could be supported in attack by Youssef Amyn and Como's Ali Jasim, while Rebin Sulaka is hoping to earn his 50th cap in defence.

As for South Korea, the headline name included in their 26-man squad is Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League-winning captain Son Heung-min, who has earned 133 caps and is just four away from becoming the nation's all-time record appearance-maker.

Son will likely start as a central striker, with Wolves' Hwang Hee-chan, Celtic's Yang Hyun-jun and PSG's Lee Kang-in - fresh from winning the Champions League - all providing support in the final third.

Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-jae has not been selected in this month's squad, so Cho Yu-min and Kwon Kyung-won are the most likely duo to begin in the heart of defence.



Iraq possible starting lineup:

Basil; Sulaka, Youni, Hashem; Bayesh, Al-Ammari; Rashid, Yahyal; Amyn, Jasim; Hussein

South Korea possible starting lineup:

Jo; Seol, Cho, Kwon, T. Lee; I. Hwang, Y. Park; Yang, K. Lee, H. Hwang; Son





We say: Iraq 1-2 South Korea

Iraq have scored in seven of their last nine international matches and will back themselves to make the net ripple once again on Thursday, but South Korea will be regarded as the favourites and if they name a strong lineup, they should find a way to come out on top in Basra.





