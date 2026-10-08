Ipswich vs. Fulham: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ipswich Town welcome Fulham to Portman Road for gameweek six in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Tractor Boys have won two of their opening five top-flight fixtures this season since securing promotion, but they were beaten 1-0 by Everton prior to the international break.

As for Fulham, they are still searching for their first league win under head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, although they have drawn their last two matches against Liverpool (0-0) and Manchester United (1-1).

Ahead of this weekend’s contest in Suffolk, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 33

Ipswich Town wins: 10

Draws: 9

Fulham wins: 14

Ipswich Town and Fulham have faced each other a total of 33 times across all competitions and it is the Cottagers who edge the head-to-head record with 14 victories to the Tractor Boys’ 10, while nine draws have also been played out.

October 1954 was the first time these two teams butted heads in the old Division Two, with Fulham securing a 4-2 away victory. The Cottagers also won the reverse fixture five months later by a 4-1 scoreline.

In fact, Fulham won six and drew two of their first eight encounters with Ipswich, before the Tractor Boys celebrated their first triumph in this fixture in February 1962, winning 2-1 at Craven Cottage in the old Division One.

Just over a year later, Fulham recorded their biggest-ever win against any opponent when they demolished Ipswich 10-1 on home soil - Graham Leggat scored four of those goals and Bobby Howfield netted a hat-trick, while Bobby Robson also made the net ripple.

After that memorable win, the tables quickly turned in Ipswich’s favour, as they put together an impressive 12-game unbeaten run against Fulham across all competitions over a 52-year period, including two League Cup wins via replays and six league victories.

The two teams locked horns for the first time in the Premier League in the 2001-02 season, with a 1-1 draw played out a Craven Cottage before Ipswich secured a narrow 1-0 success at Portman Road courtesy of an early goal from Marcus Bent.

Each of the next eight meetings between the two clubs took place in the Championship. Fulham lost all of the first three by a 2-1 scoreline, but they responded by accumulating 13 points from a possible 15 available (W4 D1), including a 4-1 home win in January 2018 en route to securing promotion.

Ipswich and Fulham most recently met in the 2024-25 Premier League season when they shared the spoils both home and away. A 1-1 draw at Portman Road was followed by a 2-2 draw in West London where Raul Jimenez snatched a point for the Cottagers with a 91st-minute equaliser.

Previous meetings

Jan 05, 2025: Fulham 2-2 Ipswich Town (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2024: Ipswich Town 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Nov 01, 2023: Ipswich Town 1-3 Fulham (EFL Cup)

Sep 16, 2020: Ipswich Town 0-1 Fulham (EFL Cup)

Jan 02, 2018: Fulham 4-1 Ipswich Town (Championship)

Aug 26, 2017: Ipswich Town 0-2 Fulham (Championship)

Apr 08, 2017: Fulham 3-1 Ipswich Town (Championship)

Dec 26, 2016: Ipswich Town 0-2 Fulham (Championship)

Apr 19, 2016: Ipswich Town 1-1 Fulham (Championship)

Dec 15, 2015: Fulham 1-2 Ipswich Town (Championship)

Feb 14, 2015: Fulham 1-2 Ipswich Town (Championship)

Aug 09, 2014: Ipswich Town 2-1 Fulham (Championship)

Jan 30, 2002: Ipswich Town 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Oct 21, 2001: Fulham 1-1 Ipswich Town (Premier League)

Mar 25, 2000: Ipswich Town 1-0 Fulham (Division One)

Previous four Premier League meetings

Jan 05, 2025: Fulham 2-2 Ipswich Town (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2024: Ipswich Town 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Jan 30, 2002: Ipswich Town 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Oct 21, 2001: Fulham 1-1 Ipswich Town (Premier League)