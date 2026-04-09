Preview: Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 09 Apr 2026 18:20

Inter Miami will be looking to continue their good form when they welcome New York Red Bulls to the newly opened Nu Stadium.

The hosts currently sit fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference and are only two points off the top, while the visitors are only one point behind them in seventh.

Match preview

Inter Miami were beaten 3-0 by Los Angeles FC in the opening game of the new season in February, but they are unbeaten across all competitions since then.

Inter Miami drew 2-2 with Austin FC last weekend, twice coming from behind to pick up a point thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

It was the club's first game in their brand new, purpose-built stadium and they will be seeking their first victory at the venue this weekend.

Manager Javier Mascherano was left disappointed with the result against Austin, claiming they "took a step backward" after an impressive 3-2 win over New York City FC in their previous game.

Even at the age of 38, Messi remains crucial to Inter Miami's success and he is the only player to have scored more than once this season, having netted six goals in seven appearances across all competitions.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

New York Red Bulls, meanwhile, head into the game off the back of an impressive 4-2 victory over FC Cincinnati last weekend.

Julian Hall, Emil Forsberg and Mohammed Sofo all found the back of the net for the Red Bulls, while defender Kyle Smith also scored an own goal.

Hall has been particularly impressive so far this season, with his goal against Cincinnati making him the youngest player in MLS history at 18 years and 11 days old to score five goals in the first six games of a campaign.

Manager Michael Bradley, who is in his first season as a head coach after stepping up from leading the reserve team, was "really proud" of his players for the way they bounced back after being thumped 6-1 by Charlotte FC in their previous game.

However, the Red Bulls have an awful recent record against Inter Miami, having lost their last three games against them and conceded 15 goals in the process.

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

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Inter Miami form (all competitions):

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New York Red Bulls Major League Soccer form:

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Team News

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Inter Miami could hand Suarez his second start of the season after he scored off the bench against Austin.

Messi will once again start in the No. 10 role, while Rodrigo De Paul and David Ayala are expected to continue in midfield.

New York Red Bulls, meanwhile, are missing Justin Che and A.J. Marcucci through injury.

Defender Dylan Nealis returned from injury against Cincinnati and is expected to keep his place in the side, while Gustav Berggren could come straight back in after serving a one-match suspension.

Berggren is set to join Forsberg and Ronald Donkor in midfield, with Bradley branding Donkor "excellent" after the win over Cincinnati.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Fray, Falcon, Micael, Allen; De Paul, Ayala; Allende, Messi, Segovia; Suarez

New York Red Bulls possible starting lineup:

Horvath; Marshall-Rutty, Nealis, Voloder, Dos Santos; Donkor, Berggren, Forsberg; Cowell, Hall, Ruvalcaba

We say: Inter Miami 2-1 New York Red Bulls

Inter Miami's excellent recent record against New York Red Bulls means we are backing them to pick up the win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.