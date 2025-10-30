Chelsea will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they lock horns with rivals Tottenham Hotspur in North London on Saturday evening.
The Blues slipped down to ninth in the top-flight standings after suffering a surprise 2-1 home defeat to newly-promoted Sunderland last weekend.
However, Enzo Maresca’s men bounced back by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers by a thrilling 4-3 scoreline on Wednesday night to secure their spot in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of this weekend's contest.
LEVI COLWILL
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Levi Colwill remains sidelined with a serious knee injury sustained in August and he is unlikely to make a full recovery before the end of the 2025-26 campaign.
COLE PALMER
Status: Out
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: December 3 (vs. Leeds United)
Cole Palmer has missed Chelsea’s last eight games across all competitions as he continues to recover from a niggling groin injury. The playmaker will be targeting a return towards the end of November or beginning of December.
BENOIT BADIASHILE
Status: Out
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Newcastle United)
Benoit Badiashile has missed Chelsea’s last four games in all competitions with a muscle injury and Maresca has confirmed that the defender will remain sidelined until December.
DARIO ESSUGO
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Dario Essugo has not played for Chelsea since the Club World Cup in the summer and he is set to remain sidelined until 2026 as he continues to recover from thigh surgery.
CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST
Chelsea striker Liam Delap is suspended for Saturday’s clash against Tottenham after he was sent off in the EFL Cup win over Wolves.
Meanwhile, Mykhaylo Mudryk remains unavailable due to a provisional doping ban.
