Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea’s injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Chelsea will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they lock horns with rivals Tottenham Hotspur in North London on Saturday evening.

The Blues slipped down to ninth in the top-flight standings after suffering a surprise 2-1 home defeat to newly-promoted Sunderland last weekend.

However, Enzo Maresca’s men bounced back by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers by a thrilling 4-3 scoreline on Wednesday night to secure their spot in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of this weekend’s contest with Thomas Frank’s side.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill remains sidelined with a serious knee injury sustained in August and he is unlikely to make a full recovery before the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: December 3 (vs. Leeds United)

Cole Palmer has missed Chelsea’s last eight games across all competitions as he continues to recover from a niggling groin injury. The playmaker will be targeting a return towards the end of November or beginning of December.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Newcastle United)

Benoit Badiashile has missed Chelsea’s last four games in all competitions with a muscle injury and Maresca has confirmed that the defender will remain sidelined until December.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Dario Essugo has not played for Chelsea since the Club World Cup in the summer and he is set to remain sidelined until 2026 as he continues to recover from thigh surgery.

CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea striker Liam Delap is suspended for Saturday’s clash against Tottenham after he was sent off in the EFL Cup win over Wolves.

Meanwhile, Mykhaylo Mudryk remains unavailable due to a provisional doping ban.

