Premier League Gameweek 6
Hull City
Oct 11, 2026 2.00pm
MKM Stadium
Everton

Team News: Hull City vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Hull City vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Everton travel to MKM Stadium this weekend to take on Hull City, aiming to shrug off the club being up for sale and to extend their unbeaten start to the new Premier League season.

The Toffees face a Tigers side winless in three top-flight matches, even if those games against Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle United could be viewed differently in isolation ahead of the pair's first top-tier meeting since March 2017.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both clubs.

HULL CITY vs. EVERTON

HULL CITY

Out: Eliot Matazo (ACL), Ilyas Ansah (back), Darko Gyabi (groin), Jack Butland (arm) 

Doubtful: Charlie Hughes (groin), Tim Iroegbunam (groin), Matt Targett (ankle), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (muscle), Hidemasa Morita (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Egan, Mendy, Giles; Belloumi, Crooks, Slater, Thomas; McBurnie

EVERTON

Out: None

Doubtful: Christian Norgaard (groin), Vitaliy Mykolenko (unspecified), Merlin Rohl (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry

 

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